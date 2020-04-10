The staggering 16.8 million Americans who became unemployed in just three weeks underscores the terrifying speed with which the coronavirus outbreak has brought world economies to a standstill.

NY.- Meanwhile, world leaders and health authorities are warning that the progress made with so much effort in the fight against the scourge should not be jeopardized, relaxing measures of social distancing during the Easter weekend, while Authorities across Europe banned vacation travel and established police blockades.

An increase in deaths in Britain and NY and waves of new infections reported in Japan and congested cities in India make it clear that the battle is far from over.

Figures released Thursday by the world’s largest economy showed 6.6 million US workers applied for insurance for unemployment last week, plus more than 10 million in the past two weeks. That means that more than one in 10 American workers have been forced to leave work since the crisis occurred.

The actual figures could be even higher because the increase in insurance claims for unemployment It has overwhelmed state human resources offices across the country and some people have been unable to communicate by phone or website. Additionally, more cuts are expected.

The unemployment rate of U.S in April it could reach 15%, a number not seen since the years of the Great Depression.

Aid organization Oxfam International warned of an impending rise in global poverty, estimating that around half a billion people worldwide could be pushed into poverty if the wealthier nations do not take urgent action.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading American expert on infectious diseases, said the epidemic will require permanent changes in people’s behavior until a vaccine is developed. He added that people should wash their hands constantly and that the sick should not go to school or work.

“No one shake hands again,” he said. “I mean, it sounds crazy, but that’s how it should be until we get to a point where we know the population is protected.” It also shattered hopes that the warmer spring weather in the northern hemisphere would end the crisis.



This nation of carefree consumers and travelers is today confined, which brought the economy to a complete halt. According to Morgan Stanley, retail _including groceries_ plummeted 97% in the last week of March compared to 2019. Airline users have fallen 95% and hotel revenue 80% compared to last year, according to data of the sector.

Meanwhile, economists struggle to assess the duration and severity of the damage.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model, created at the University of Pennsylvania School of Business, projects that the US economy will contract 30% in the April-June quarter, despite the $ 2.2 trillion aid package authorized by the government, the largest federal aid program in the country’s history. An economic contraction on that scale would be the largest quarterly decline since World War II.

A key aspect of the bailout package is a $ 350 billion small business loan program aimed at preventing layoffs. Small businesses can borrow enough to cover payroll and other costs for eight weeks, and loans will be forgiven if small businesses retain or rehire their staff.

Faced with the sharp increase in demand, many people have expressed frustration and bewilderment to try to apply for the insurance of unemployment. Margaret Heath Carignan said she called the office of unemployment in Maine, where he lives, 291 times a day, when people with the last names “A” through “H” could phone, but he was never able to speak to anyone.