16.7% of US adults are fully immunized against COVID-19

15 minutes. A total of 42,979,656 adults (1 in 6) are fully immunized against COVID-19, according to data this Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of this figure, which represents 16.7% of the country’s adult population, 40% are over 65 years of age. In sum, the US has administered 121,441,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, the authorities of the country have given the green light for emergency use to the preparations of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (the first two require two doses administered several weeks apart, while the second is single-dose).

About 21 million adults are fully immunized with Pfizer serum; 19.7 million received the two doses of Moderna’s vaccine; and 2.15 million were inoculated with Johnson & Johnson.

The government of President Joe Biden on Friday exceeded the goal that he set at the beginning of his term of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in power, when yesterday marked the 58th day of his presidency.

Given the good pace of immunization, the president does not rule out doubling that goal. He expects the 200 million vaccines administered to be reached by April 30, the 100th day of his term.

The US already reached 100 million doses administered last week since the vaccination campaign began on December 14, when former President Donald Trump was still in the White House.

What about health workers?

Despite this progress, only half of health workers (52%) have received at least one dose of any of the vaccines. This is clear from a survey published this Friday by the newspaper The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Among those who have not yet been inoculated, 18% stated that they intend to be vaccinated. 12% say they have not decided yet and 18% say they reject it.

One in three respondents indicated that they do not trust the safety of the sera, considering that they have not been sufficiently tested.

In this study, carried out between February 11 and March 7, 1,327 health workers from all over the country were asked.