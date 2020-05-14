Photo: External source

MIAMI, United States. -The Consulate General of the Dominican Republic in Miami, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, and in coordination with the High-level Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of Coronavirus, managed and organized the second return flight from Fort Lauderdale to Santo Domingo on SPIRIT Airlines, with a total of 154 Dominicans (including 4 infants under 2 years old), in collaboration with CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group.

The nationals remained stranded in the United States, due to the suspension of flights and the closure of airports in the Dominican Republic, arriving in the country on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 12.

The Consul General, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, expressed that this flight is part of the efforts made by instructions of President Danilo Medina and Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas from the Ministry of Foreign Relations, to assist all Dominicans through the Dominican Consulate in Miami. that they need to return to the country.

Before boarding the Spirit aircraft, the passengers underwent a medical examination by José Antonio Aquino, who was assisted by nurse Rubén Arcila. The doctor certified that they had no symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Then, the passengers filled out a form about their medical history, in which they also accepted the provisions and requirements established by the High-level Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of Coronavirus, including that once they arrive in the country they must remain in mandatory quarantine, for a period of 14 days, in a commission-assigned facility.

So far, a total of 295 Dominicans have been able to return to the Dominican Republic returned through the efforts of this humanitarian mission.