This Wednesday it was announced that, up to the moment, there are 153 thousand 316 applications that have already been approved for Solidarity Credits to the Word

This Wednesday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of the Welfare Census they are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The director of Incorporation and Collection of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, reported that, so far, there are 153 thousand 316 requests that have already been approved.

López Castañeda explained that, this Wednesday started registration so freelancers can sign up for this credit.

He stressed that in the case of domestic workers and self-employed workers they are required to have a bank account of personal way because the data must coincide between who requests the credit and who receives it.

Graciela Márquez Colín, Secretary of the Economy, asked the beneficiaries to review the previous debts in the accounts in which the resources are deposited because, currently, there are some accounts that it has been reported that the banks collect debts for which the full credits are not received.

Credits to the word

The secretary of Economy He spoke about the dispersion of resources to the beneficiaries of the word loans.

He indicated that this Wednesday only the information from one bank was collected since the other two would deliver their report later.

Again, the owner of Economy, called on the population to avoid falling into fraud and to check that the emails and pages used are from the Federal Government.

Tandas for wellness

Rocío Mejía Flores, Tandas coordinator for well-being, explained that it is an innovative scheme that goes directly to the beneficiaries without intermediaries.

In addition, he stressed that interest is not charged to beneficiaries.

He said that this year, there is two goals, one is the consolidation of the program and the other is the month 13 modality that is focused on the beneficiaries of the Youth Building the Future program.

Regarding the distribution of resources, the head of Batches indicated that this financing is granted in areas of very high marginalization.

In this sense, there were more than 356 thousand props.

Thus, the goal for this year is 508 thousand batches, up to now 68 thousand 800 batches have been placed, that is, an advance of 13.5 percent advance.

Also, he indicated that the members of Youth Building the Future who have completed their training, will be able to obtain a batch to allow them to start their own business.

He explained that one of the things that is sought with programs like Tandas is to migrate to a solidarity economy.

The secretary of Economy revealed that next Saturday a mechanism called ‘Solidarity Market’ will be presented to, from homes, support electronic commerce of businesses close to homes.

Márquez Colín also announced that, since the Secretary of Well-being It will also seek to support independent workers.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital