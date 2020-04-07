Most of the agreements reached contemplated salary reductions of 20 percent. Some agreed to cut his salary in half.

More than 1,500 labor agreements for dismissals or cut wages for workers have been approved by the local Conciliation and Arbitration boards in Guanajuato, due to the suspension of activities and the lack of liquidity of companies, amid of the Covid-19 health contingency.

The entity’s undersecretary of Labor and Social Prevention, Marco Antonio Rodríguez Vázquez, reported that, in all matters regarding salary reduction, most agreed to 20 percent reductions and to a lesser extent of 50 percent.

It was during the week of March 30 to April 3, when the largest number of agreements was registered. The city of León concentrated the majority with 40 percent of labor agreements.

“Nobody is unaware of the pressing situation, so different and difficult that is being experienced in León, Guanajuato, Mexico and worldwide, this situation leads us to generate situations to conserve sources of employment“Said the official.

He considered that many entrepreneurs do not want to take these measures, but at this time their resources are not enough to cover the payroll.

“The possibility of generate agreements for the benefit of both parties, the agreement is to reach an agreement between the two. We have had a different time, in the meetings on unemployment complaints, the part of agreements is open and the advisory part, “he said.

He explained that one of the first concerns of the employers is to know if their company is considered within an “essential” sector or not.

“How do they consider themselves within their company, what if they should continue working, they also ask if they can modify their scheme and their salary, which has to do with the agreements,” he said.

The state official highlighted that both the workers and the 270 thousand economic units are going through a complicated situation before the health emergencyTherefore, the commitment of the Undersecretary of Labor and Social Prevention is to preserve the sources of employment. (Ntx)