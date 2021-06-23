150,000 apps were rejected for being spam in 2020 alone

The trial between Apple and Epic is about to have a verdict. Although the date of the ruling is not known, experts suggest that we could have all the details in the coming weeks. And despite the fact that various issues have been propped up in the process, Epic’s claim that Apple allows the uploading of third-party apps on iOS without going through the App Store It is the one that has made the most headlines.

One of its most powerful arguments for Apple is not so much in the commercial section, that is, allowing the existence of third-party app stores on the iPhone, but in the security issues that this possibility would generate.

The most important advantage of the iPhone over the competition is the set of strict security and privacy measures that Apple applies to its operating system. That also all developers have to comply. This allows powerful control over the content available in the App Store and by extension in the available applications. Perhaps, one of Apple’s differentiating points applies to manual control and supervision what the company does with all the applications that are uploaded to its store.

Although there are some voices that may point out that such control can put a brake on the freedom of developers and the functions available in iPhone applications, it also allows the user to not worry about the possible existence of malicious applications. A balance between security and freedom that although it may not be to everyone’s taste, it is the path chosen by Apple for its ecosystem.

Two ecosystems, two points of view: App Store vs. Play Store

The two mobile operating systems on the market have opted for different postures. On the one hand, Android allows third-party stores, but it also exercises less control over the content available in the Play Store. On the other hand, Apple limits what developers can do with the iPhone and the functionalities that its apps can deploy, but it guarantees that the vast majority of apps are free of malware and they do what they promise. In addition, the inclusion of tools such as App Tracking Transparency avoid that, even those that pass Apple’s control, are subject to the users’ designs in terms of privacy.

150,000 apps were rejected on iOS in 2020 for being spam

The majority, of course, because with millions of apps you can always sneak in the odd one that doesn’t do what it says. However, in general terms, we can say that the App Store is a fairly safe playing field for both developers and users.

The choice, therefore, rests with the user. But beyond questions of choice, there is some data that reveals the control that Apple carries out over the apps available in the App Store. The company has shared some figures that serve to give us an approximation of what It involves the analysis of the apps uploaded to the Store during 2020.

2020 App Store data in numbers

Every week, Apple reviews and analyzes 100,000 new applications and updates. Each of the apps uploaded to the Store are analyzed by a human team. According to the company, the team make up more than 500 experts who analyze and review apps In different languages.

Last year, Apple rejected almost a million applications (including updates) submitted to the App Store. Most of them due to problematic operations or to include malware, spam or privacy problems

Of that million, 150,000 were rejected for being spam, copies of other apps or mislead users; about 215,000 for violating privacy standards; more than 48,000 for containing hidden or undocumented characteristics. And about 95,000 for fraudulent violations, mainly for including bait and switch functionalities to deceive the user or commit illegal acts.

244 million accounts disabled for fraud, including fake reviews.

In addition, and outside of pure apps, in 2020 Apple also put a stop to fraudulent behavior within the App Store: more than 1,500 million in transactions were stopped and 470,000 teams were kicked out of the Developer Program for fraud-related reasons. On the user side, the company deactivated 244 million accounts for fraudulent and abusive activities, including fake reviews.

We don’t know if they will force Apple to allow third-party stores outside of the company’s control in the future, but current numbers tell us it’s not a good idea. All of this is not to say that third-party stores do not guarantee the security of the available applications. However, the current examples in the mobile device market do not leave good prospects for this.

Also in Ezanime.net