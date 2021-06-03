15,000 spectators will be able to witness the Spain-Portugal at the Metropolitano

06/03/2021 at 2:51 PM CEST

The return of the public to the stadiums is a happy reality after the nightmare of the coronavirus. Thus, up to 15,000 spectators will be able to witness tomorrow’s friendly match between Spain and Portugal, which will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The RFEF made it public as follows: “The Wanda Metropolitano will host this Friday, June 4, the match between Spain and Portugal. Of a friendly nature, the meeting promises to be a great event in the sporting and social aspect, since the to face two great national teams, it must be added that, for the first time since the pandemic began, the stands will be filled with color with the presence of fans of the National Team.

Following all the sanitary measures in force, 15,000 spectators will be able to encourage Spain ‘in situ’, thus respecting the safety distance (the Madrid venue has a total capacity of 68,000 seats) “.

The meeting is the first in preparation for the team that trains Luis Enrique Martinez to prepare for the European Cup of Nations this summer.