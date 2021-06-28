15,000 euro fine for those who insult online (in Canada)

15,000 euros. That is the A fine that can be given to you in Canada for insulting someone on the Internet or for promoting hatred if a law is passed that is brewing in the Ottawa parliament.

Canada’s liberal government announced Wednesday that it plans to make online hate speech a crime punished with up to $ 20,000 (about 15,000 euros) for the first offense and $ 50,000 (about 34,000 euros) for the second. The proposal would punish social media users who break the law, but would exempt social media companies that host such content from fines.

The initiative comes after a 20-year-old man recently rammed his truck into a family of five in Ontario., killing all but one 9-year-old boy in what, according to Canadian police, was an anti-Muslim terrorist attack.

Canada’s Attorney General David Lametti assured Canadians that the proposed law would not target “simple expressions of dislike or contempt“, during a virtual press conference held on Wednesday and broadcast live on YouTube.

Instead, Lametti said the law is only designed to punish the most extreme forms of hate that “express detestation or vilification of a person or group on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.”

“Hate speech directly contradicts the values ​​underlying freedom of expression and our Bill of Rights,” Lametti said. “Threatens the safety and well-being of your recipients. Silence and intimidate, especially when the target is a vulnerable person or community. When hate speech spreads, its victims lose their freedom to participate in civil society online. “

The government, headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, issued a statement last week outlining the goals of the proposed legislation, known as Bill C-36, as well as other measures that are being taken to defend against racist abuse on social networks:

1) Amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to define the new discriminatory practice of communicating hate speech online, and to provide people with additional resources to deal with hate speech;

two) Add a definition of “hate” to article 319 of the Penal Code based on the decisions of the Supreme Court of Canada.

3) Create a new peace bond in the Penalty Codel aimed at preventing hate crimes and hate crimes from being committed, and introduce the corresponding amendments to the Juvenile Criminal Justice Law.

In Spain the legislation is completely different

The hate crime is foreseen in the Penal Code, article 510, punishing conduct with a prison sentence of one to four years and, in addition, with a fine of 6 to 12 months. Penalties that “will be imposed in the upper half when the events had been carried out through a social communication medium, through the Internet or through the use of information technologies, so that it was made accessible to a high number of people “.

In October 2020, the Congress of Deputies approved the ‘Proposition not of Law on the prevention of the propagation of hate speech in the digital space’ at the request of United We Can. With the votes in favor of PSOE and ERC and against PP and Vox, the initiative urged the Government to “adopt measures to prevent the spread of hateful messages on social networks.”

Among other measures it was proposed creating a unique tool against hate speech and setting a maximum time to remove reported content. The problem is that, once again, an attempt is made to eliminate the figure of the judge to determine what a “hate message” is. So Opposition groups have described as “nonsense” the proposal that it be the private technology companies, and not the judges, who decide what is right or wrong. Since then, no law similar to the Canadian one has been passed.

What happens if someone sends hate messages on social networks in our country? Currently the legislation against Hate Crimes, which does not make a distinction between the means in which the message is spread (it can be in social networks, letter, article, etc …).

For example, last April, the Provincial Court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife sentenced a man accused of a crime of incitement to hatred to two years in prison by pouring numerous xenophobic messages on social networks.

The messages were directed against the Muslim community and against migrants and also made comments on extreme right-wing ideology in order to incite the adoption of violent measures against said groups. The defendant had to pay a fine of 540 euros and pay court costs.

