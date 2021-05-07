$ 15,000 copper could drive new supply: Glencore CEO

(Bloomberg) – The price of copper will need to rise another 50% from its current near-record level to encourage the extraction of enough new supplies to meet the soaring demand, according to Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire CEO of Glencore Plc.

Copper topped $ 10,000 per metric ton last week for the first time in a decade and has been among the top-performing metals in a sharp rise in prices. The rally has been fueled by stimulus measures, the global economic recovery from COVID-19, and long-term supply concerns.

That means miners will have to go to more difficult places like Russia and parts of the copper belt in central Africa to find new mines, and that will require higher prices to offset the risk, Glasenberg said at the FT Global Boardroom summit on Thursday. .

“We don’t have a lot of projects ready to start digging,” Glasenberg said. “Higher prices will be needed. It will take the copper price to be $ 15,000 to encourage a good deal of this more difficult investment. “

The largest miners have been universally bullish on copper, holding a long-term view that its use in cities and electric vehicles will expand demand, while new supplies of the metal are limited. However, there are significant mines under development, and none on the scale required to meet future demand forecasts.

Original Note: Glencore CEO Says $ 15,000 Copper Needed to Drive New Supply

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP