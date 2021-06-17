1,500 Sedena and National Guard elements arrive in Michoacán

MICHOACÁN

In a surprising way, 1,500 troops from the National Defense Secretariat and the National Guard arrived in the Zamora region.

The objective is to stop the operations of the criminal cells that operate in Zamora, Jacona, Chavinda, Tingüindín and Tangancícuaro.

Likewise, reduce the homicide rates linked to organized crime that have been operating in the region for five years.

The actions began when dozens of armored cars and military personnel transport arrived in the municipality of Zamora, and immediately began tours of various points of the municipalities where there has been more activity by criminal groups that have committed vandalism. and of abuses to the population.

