150 speakers will participate in 4YFN at MWC Barcelona 2021 | News | Market

4YFN, (Four Years From Now) 2021, the key innovation platform of the GSMA, will be in the heart of MWC Barcelona for the first time this year. The combination of these two influential events recognizes the critical role startups play in realizing the potential of mobile technology.

150 speakers will participate in 4YFN at MWC Barcelona 2021.

Located at Fira Gran Via from June 28 to July 1, 2021, this movement will create value and foster a wider network for all attendees of the largest connectivity event in the world, connecting everyone and everything to a better future.

Mobile technology is critical to preparing the future of our economy, and innovation and startups will be at the center of this search. Sir Ronald Cohen will be on the list of 150 speakers who will participate in the event, among them:

Iker Marcaide, Founder and CEO of Zubi Labs Ana Maiques, Founder and CEO of NeuroelectricsMattias Ljungman, Founder and CEO of Moonfire Ventures and Co-Founder of AtomicoAron Schwarzkopf, Co-Founder and CEO of Kushki Oscar Hugland, Co-Founder and CEO of Epidemic SoundYossi Vardi, Chairman and CEO of Epidemic SoundYossi 4YFN

More than 400 international startups They will showcase their latest products in the Innovation Marketplace and 200 startups will present their ideas in the 4YFN Discovery Area, hoping to attract the attention of major funds, venture capital firms and CVCs.

“The world is changing at an unprecedented speed. The mobile ecosystem must take advantage of this moment to be a force for change, contributing to society and the planet so that we are proud of what we transmit to future generations ”, he said. Pere Duran, director of the 4YFN series. “There are many inspiring examples of startups working to address some of the world’s most pressing issues, and this year the event aims to foster a more inclusive tech ecosystem, to accelerate and celebrate those startups poised to have a real positive impact.” .

The 4YFN Investor Program will be dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among the investment community. Also new in 2021, the 4YFN Impact Program will include a summit and an awards ceremony: the final of the 4YFN Impact Awards, which will reward the best digital companies from around the world that contribute positively to the Goals. of Sustainable Development.

Registration: https://www.4yfn.com/registration/