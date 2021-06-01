15 years without the greatest

15 years have passed since Rocio Carrasco he heard his mother speak for the last time. More than 5,000 days living with an unbearable absence that tries to appease with the memories that sprout from each of the photographs that rest, immortal, at home.

You do not need to stage your feelings in tributes marked on the calendar to recognize how important it was. Rocío Jurado for all. Also for her. Hum like whispers to the songs that play from your living room speakers and asks for protection, help and comfort. He notices her close, although he has trouble talking about her in public.

Rocío always responds to messages of those who share songs and send you those viral videos in which it is appreciated that the Jury was ahead of its time defending what, at that time, were lost causes.

A standard bearer of homosexuals, the artist was frenzied by homophobia and attacks on transsexuals. With a leisurely vehemence, without losing an iota of that much imitated elegance, He shook consciences from his interviews and sanctified the weak. Also those close to him.

Perhaps that is why, during a talk with the incombustible Argentine presenter Mirtha Legrand did not hesitate to explain that her daughter had suffered too much during her relationship with Antonio David Flores. Some statements that the former civil guard demanded for six million euros and that he lost in all instances, accumulating a debt in costs of more than 176,000 euros that he has not yet paid.

Antonio David never liked him. It is not true that during the last years of her life she resumed her relationship with him. It is hilarious to believe that Rocío did not put her daughter before the one who tried to take her away from her grandchildren, whom she adored. The singer was fascinated by Ro and DaTherefore, they say, he would never have allowed them to be used as a publicity claim in acts like the one that took place last Saturday in Chipiona.

A tribute that actually served to show, as in those North Korean military parades, the weaponry with which the Mohedanos go to war. A rather warlike act that was totally tarnished by the hints and symbols against Rocío Carrasco.

From Gloria Camila, dressed in a suit jacket in the same fuchsia that his sister wore in Telecinco specials, even José Ortega Cano announcing that his brother-in-law José Antonio, Gloria Mohedano’s husband, will from now on act as family spokesperson. A family that is not his, but that seems to be united to fight a common enemy that, like that reed to which the Dynamic Duo sang, it bends, but it always remains standing.

Rocío Carrasco is now being rained with professional contracts. The last to be interested in it to promote their products are responsible for the famous artichoke diet, with whom he has already signed an advertising campaign that will start, predictably, after the summer.

Rocío has become so fashionable that even she confesses in a daze to a hurricane that bears her name. Of course, wait for the tension to be lowered to begin to savor a life that has at times been too bitter for him.

Leader in her genre, with almost 500,000 monthly listeners on the streaming platform Spotify, Rocío Jurado continues to be one of the most listened to voices of Spanish song. A benchmark from which other artists drink who also aspire to have a life as exciting as the one she had.

Married in her first nuptials with Pedro Carrasco, the boxer was the great love of her life, although there are those who maintain that she could never forget her first boyfriend, the Valencian Enrique García Vernetta that, during an interview with this writer, he showed the photograph of Rocío that he always carried in his wallet.

He dedicated several songs to Pedro, some written expressly for him, and shared with him concerns that not only affected his daughter Rocíobut also other members of your family. He forgave his brother, Amador Mohedano, more than is counted and protected him, even in the wrong, with an invisible cloak with which he felt safe.