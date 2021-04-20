15-year sanction without running for Luca Corberi

04/20/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

Luca corberi participated in the world Karting of the FIA last year when he was out of the race and decided assaulting another driver by throwing a piece of his kart at him in response to an action that occurred on the track. His action could have caused a very serious accident, but luckily the piece of kart was thrown again towards the outside of the track after hitting, without consequences, with a kart of another competitor. Not happy with it, when he finished the race he went again in search of the rival to attack him.

Although after the initiation Luca Corberi decided to retire from motor racing, the FIA ​​began an investigation that has not been resolved until six months later. Finally, the FIA ​​has decided to impose one of the most severe sanctions seen so far on the pilot, he will not be able to compete on a circuit again for 15 years: “The court has decided that a 15-year sanction it is adequate and proportional, since said sanction clearly reflects the seriousness of the events and the violence that took place, the actions were very serious and could have caused injuries to any of the participants, including himself, “the FIA ​​explained in the statement.

The FIA ​​had even considered taking away his driver’s license for life, but finally obtained for this punishment adapting it to the situation. Luca Corberi will not be able to take part in any automobile event organized by the FIA ​​or affiliated federations or exercise any function within the organization.