15-year party ends in massive covid contagion; mom and seven uncles died

Many jlittle ovencitas wait with great illusion its 15th birthday party, moment when they have a big party. In the case of a girl from Argentina this event became in a whole tragedy.

Mom and seven of the uncles who attended the party they died from covid, presumably all of them were infected during the party.

And is that Argentine authorities have prohibited many of these events because the risk of catching covid is very high. Just a few days ago we told you about a massive contagion that occurred among young Spaniards.

Local media took up the information and They added that all the deceased They had between 65 and 80 years of age.

Witnesses reported that all the attendees began to present symptoms a few days after the party, and by the end of the month they were all serious in the hospital.

One of the patients was admitted to intensive care, but 48 hours ago seven of the nine siblings who attended had died, “said one of the doctors at the hospital in the town of Coronel Moldes.

Argentina is on alert for the great increase in covid infections, vaccination is progressing slowly and is not a guarantee of not getting infected.

Authorities have called to remain calm and to continue with the anticovid measures despite having applied one or two doses of the vaccines.

emb