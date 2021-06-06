15-year-old waist, Maribel Guardia shines in a fitted outfit | INSTAGRAM

We know that, if there is something very striking about the beautiful Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia is who uploads her images every day without exception, this to continue consenting and generating content for her faithful audience, who are always there to support her as well and give her their reactions in the social media.

On this occasion, the also model appeared with a mini set floral, very allusive to spring, with which we cannot deny that she looked incredibly beautiful, showing off her practically perfect legs and an enviable figure even for any young woman.

There is no doubt that the collaborator of Televisa you know very well how to work your figure in the gym and of course, if you have been practicing exercise daily for many years, we know you have your own Gym personal, in which, by the way, apart from having her gadgets, the wall of photos of her is covered so that always when she sees herself, she is inspired to continue with all the attitude, and improve her already splendid figure.

Aware of this, with a huge smile, which manages to make anyone fall in love, the beautiful mother of Julián Figueroa, she proudly showed off her gym results in a fresh floral outfit, comprised of a flirty skirt and a beautiful, sexy top that highlighted her front attributes wholesale, causing a wholesale shock to her loyal fans, just as she does today. with day.

And as is, as is her custom, the actress accompanied her publication with a motivational message, as long as her loyal followers started their day in the best way, something that she has undoubtedly achieved with the simple fact of appearing in a new photography, as splendid as ever.

“If you want your life to be an extraordinary story, begin by recognizing that you are its author, and that every day you have the opportunity to write a new page”, with this phrase in the company of the beautiful postcard I have managed to gather almost 35 thousand red hearts within the snapshot app.

In addition to hundreds of comments from they never tire of flattering his impressive physique and clear, that charming smile that captivates the audience to the fullest, making a gray day turn into a colorful one just by looking at his photo.