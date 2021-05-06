15-year-old teenager is murdered by her boyfriend; he hid it in his room and buried it in his garden

In recent days it was registered a new and terrible case of femicide in the state of Aguascalientes, in Mexico, where a 15-year-old teenager lost her life at the hands of her partner, 11 years older than her.

The incident occurred in the Valle neighborhood, in the municipality of San Francisco de los Romo. The family of a young girl named Wendy Anahí Flores Moreno He went to the authorities on Thursday, April 29, to report his disappearance.

The last time Wendy’s family saw her was on Monday the 26th and besides, all they knew is that the last person she was with was her boyfriend Brandon, 26-year-old, who when questioning him said he had nothing to do with her.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) began the investigation of this case and after collecting various evidence, it was established as the main suspect in the disappearance of Wendy to Brandon, for which a judge issued an order to search her home.

This is how elements of the ministerial police went to the house where Brandon lives and there, with the help of sniffer dogs, They found Wendy’s body, bound hands and feet, gagged, wrapped in sheets, inside a black bag, buried in the garden of the house.

In addition, the Department of Legal Medicine of the FGE reported that the victim received 9 stab wounds, one of them in the heart and another in the neck. The experts also found that the minor had three wounds on her neck, arm, and forearm, for which it is presumed that the young woman tried to defend herself.

After the discovery, the alleged femicide was arrested. The authorities also revealed that before burying Wendy’s body, Brandon hid it for a time under his bed and then buried it in the backyard of his house and with the intention that it was not discovered, he placed his dog’s house on the ground turned.

It was also learned that the boy’s relatives were detained to give their statement and thus determine whether or not they collaborated in the homicide.

You are interested in:

20-year-old girl is beaten to death by her boyfriend; they ask to locate it

He resigned from being a bricklayer to study law and solve his daughter’s femicide