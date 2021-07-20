15 World Renowned Business Leaders Meet to Discuss Latest Trends to Achieve Net Zero Carbon in the World – NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)

https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

TOKYO, July 20, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are pleased to announce the “Leaders Summit on ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS (Japan Business Conference 2021)”, jointly organized, to accelerate innovation in green investment and achieve carbon neutrality. The event will take place from Wednesday July 28th and will be held online.

In the main program, roundtables will be held between 15 leaders of global companies and organizations. From the point of view of various regions and different fields of business, they will talk about the world’s leading-edge initiatives and visions for the future under the theme “Realizing Net Zero”, which has become a topic global.

Opening speech will be delivered by Mr. SASAKI Nobuhiko, President and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Mr. TOKURA Masakazu, President of KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation), will present the keynote conference, and Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, KAJIYAMA Hiroshi, will present a video message.

Registration is now open (free of charge) https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

Details of the Leaders Summit on ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS (Japan Trade Conference 2021) *

Organizers:

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI),

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Event date:

From Wednesday July 28, 2021, online

Event schedule:

• Main Program: Two days, Wednesday July 28 and Thursday July 29 (Japan Standard Time)

Discussion tables of leaders at the forefront of world problems, etc.

• Sample of Japan through corporate stands

54 companies and local governments at the forefront of Japanese technology and services will exhibit public relations booths in a virtual venue

• Communication by avatar

Exhibitors and participants can use avatars to communicate with each other in real time.

Attendance fee:

Free

* The event details listed above are valid as of July 20, 2021 and are subject to change based on unforeseen circumstances surrounding the preparation. Visit the official summit website (https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/) for the latest information.

