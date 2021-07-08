15 US states accept Purdue pharmaceutical restructuring plan

Fifteen US states that had rejected Purdue’s restructuring plan, accused of fueling an opioid addiction crisis in the country with its drug OxyContin, finally accepted the drugmaker’s proposal, according to court documents filed Wednesday night.

According to a mediator report filed with the New York Federal Bankruptcy Court, the 15 states include New York and Massachusetts, whose prosecutors have been particularly aggressive against Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

New York State Attorney Letitia James is expected to address the matter in a press conference Thursday morning.

The agreement accepted by the 15 states will allow the implementation of a bankruptcy exit plan through which Purdue proposed to pay about 4.3 billion dollars.

The settlement announced by the mediator provides for the payment of an additional $ 50 million by Purdue owners, who will also have to make public “tens of millions of documents” that until now have been kept confidential, especially from their exchanges with their lawyers.

Purdue Pharma, which filed for bankruptcy in September 2019, accepted its guilt for fraud and violation of bribery rules in October 2020 in relation to the aggressive promotion of its pain reliever OxyContin, knowing that it was addictive.

As part of an agreement with the US Department of Justice valued at more than $ 8 billion, Purdue also announced that it would be restructured to help fight the scourge of opioid overdoses.

OxyContin is considered the trigger for the so-called opioid crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in 20 years in the United States.

After the agreement announced Wednesday night, there are still 10 states, California among them, that reject the proposals of Purdue and the Sackler family.

The opioid crisis has sparked a flurry of litigation in the United States against Purdue and other major laboratories that have sold opioid drugs, but also against distributors, wholesalers, pharmacies and prescribers.

Initiated in many cases by states and local communities, these lawsuits claim billions of dollars in compensation for the cost of this health crisis, the worst in the United States until the Covid-19 pandemic was declared.

With information from .