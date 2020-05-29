Mexico City.- More than 15 thousand companies are already ready to resume productive activities and are committed to following the guidelines for the “New Normal” and they are from the essential sectors besides Mining, Transportation and Construction, informed Zoé Robledo Aburto, director of the IMSS.

So far 15 thousand 398 companies from essential sectors have registered in the “New Normal” platform, so that the restart of the activities of the industries is Safe, healthy and supportive, said Robledo Aburto.

He explained that in protest of telling the truth, companies have registered electronically to learn about the health security protocols with which activities will begin this Monday.

One of the requirements is that it is certainly safe, that is, that a contagion does not become an outbreak of contagions in a workplace.

The other element is that it is healthy, as already mentioned here, that there is a balance between health, which has to do with Covid-19 infections, as well as health that has to do with well-being. of people, with the health of society itself, with the means of subsistence, “he said.

He said that another important element is that entrepreneurs be supportive. He indicated that the companies that are part of the essential sectors are also Mining, Transportation and Construction.

Of the 15,398 companies, 5,397 are from the Transportation sector, 8,189 from Construction, and 1,814 from Mining. Here they are also distributed by the size of the companies, the large ones with more than 250 workers, the medium-sized ones with between 50 and 249 workers, and the small ones with less than 50 workers and thus they were registering per day.

Of this set, 2 thousand 85 are large, 3 thousand 376 medium and 9 thousand 939 small. He detailed that 3 981 transport companies were registered, that is, 75% that had already made their protocol, which was validated and approved.

In mining, there are 1,814 thousand, an advance of 85%; and in the Construction sector, it said that it has been slower.

The head of the IMSS said that 78 points must be met, such as entry filters, staggered schedules, transportation, physical barriers between workplaces, signage, health promotion, treating symptoms of illness, respiratory etiquette and the use of Personal protection.

He noted that IMSS validates by trusting companies, “provided that employers in their workplaces are giving priority to the health of their workers.” Among other issues: filter system, schedules, transportation, physical barriers, signage, health promotion, etiquette, personal protective equipment and other topics.

“In addition, they have done so under protest to tell the truth voluntarily, not through force, always with dialogue and co-responsibility,” he concluded.

