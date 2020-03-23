15 thousand deaths from coronavirus, 345 thousand infections and 96 thousand recovered; in Mexico, three infected babies

On Sunday the most important increase was recorded from one day to the next in Mexican territory, as there was an increase of 65 cases.

ANDl new coronavirus Covid-19 has left more than 345 thousand infections in 178 countries of the world, the majority (more than 81,000) in China. Meanwhile, the death toll exceeds 15 thousand and that of the recovered, the 96 thousand, point to two maps that are updated in real time: that of RTVE in Spain and that of the School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Outside of China, Italy is the country with the most cases and the third is the United States. Spain is the fourth country in the world with the most infections and the second in Europe, with more than 33,000 cases. The situation in Italy, which exceeds 59,000 infections and already exceeds China in deaths, with 5,476, is particularly worrying. The disease was highly prevalent in South Korea in February, but managed to contain the spread in mid-March. And in the race of cases around the world, the United States enters with great force, which due to its size has positioned itself in a very short time as the third with more infections, with more than 31,000, although it has barely counted 400 deaths.

Italy is the country in Europe that worries the most because it exceeds 5 thousand 400 dead and the 59 thousand infected, while only around 7 thousand have been recovered.

America

The country of greatest concern on the continent is United States, which accumulates 35,070 cases and 458 deaths.

Canada It is the second country with the highest number of cases: 1,469 and 20 deaths.

Argentina decreed the confinement of its population on March 19 and has 266 cases and four deaths; Panama has 313 cases and two deaths. Brazil has 1,546 cases and 25 deaths, and Ecuador registers 789 and 14 deaths; Mexico has 316 patients and two deaths, and Peru, 363 cases and one death.

Chile, with 632 cases and one deceased, has declared a state of emergency against the virus.

Growth of cases in Mexico

The 316 infections in Mexico until Sunday represent the most important hike from one day to the next in the country, since it is an increase of 65 cases.

Last Saturday, 251 people with the disease had been confirmed.

Meanwhile, 793 suspected cases are under investigation.

Among people with Covid-19, there is a record of three babies, under one year of age, in the states of Yucatan, Jalisco and Mexico City.

This was confirmed in a press conference by the director of Epidemiological Operational Research of the Ministry of Health, Ana Lucía de la Garza Barroso, who explained that in all three cases they are men and that two of them are local infections, while the third case corresponds to an imported contagion, after his family will take the baby to Spain.

The three cases appear with age “OR”In the table of positive cases released by the Ministry of Health:

