15 things you didn’t know about Tina Fey, the comedy queen

‘Saturday Night Live’, the shuttle

At the age of 27, and as part of the comic improvisation group The Second City, Tina sent some of her scripts to ‘Saturday Night Live’ at the request of her former partner in that group, Adam McKay, who at the time was the head of Writers of the NBC show. Tina immediately became part of the writing team for ‘Saturday Night Live’ but she thought twice about going out in front of the cameras. In fact, when he came out as an extra in a sketch the following year, he disliked his physical appearance so little that he went on a diet, after which he lost about 30 kilos.

Tina explains her decision by arguing that, although she was a normal weight, no one was willing to put her in front of the cameras, so she consciously took the step of losing weight. Since she was little, her dream was to be more than a screenwriter. She wanted to be a star, and the first step was to become the first female scriptwriter on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1999.

The following year, in 2000, Tina began to appear in a few skits of the show and became the co-host of ‘Weekend Update’ alongside Jimmy Fallon, quickly gaining widespread notoriety on the show and receiving rave reviews for her work. He left the show in 2006 but for many his time on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was a real breath of fresh air that revitalized the traveling format. Her impression of Sarah Palin is still remembered.