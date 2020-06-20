The traffic light update is for the week of June 22-28.

In their update of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light, the Health authorities reported that 15 states are in red and 17 in orange for the week of June 22-29.

It should be remembered that the traffic light is made up of four indicators: trend of Covid-19 syndrome, trend of hospitalized patients, positivity for the new coronavirus and hospital occupation. If only one of the four is rated red, the traffic light for the state will be red.

At the end of this Friday, Mexico passed the 20 thousand died by Covid-19, when being located in 20 thousand 394, when registering 647 new deaths.

While the confirmed cases are already 170 thousand 485, the suspected cases, 62 thousand 245, and the negative cases add 233 thousand 137.

