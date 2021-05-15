15 Secrets About Bridgerton, the Sexiest Show on Netflix

Dearest readers, Have you binge-watched Bridgerton yet?

If you haven’t, what are you waiting for? For the rest of you who devoured all eight episodes of the Netflix series — recently nominated for multiple MTV Movie & TV Awards — after its Dec. 25, 2020 premiere and are currently contemplating what to do with the rest of your lives, the answer is … perhaps it’s time for a rewatch. But this time, with an insider’s guide to all the secrets and Easter eggs that you missed in the hit historical romance drama.

Produced by Shonda rhimes‘production company Shondaland and based on a book series written by Julia Quinn, the show is set in the early 19th century Regency London and has been celebrated for its diverse cast, intriguing story lines, elaborate sets and costumes, and, oh yeah, lots of sex scenes. Meet your new boyfriend, Regé-Jean Page, who plays the dashing Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in the debut season (but sadly, will not reprise his role in season two).

And while it is a period drama, Bridgerton incorporates elements from today’s pop culture, weaving in instrumental versions of songs from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, and also pays tribute to styles made famous by the likes of Beyoncé.

In fact, Bridgerton is so popular that Netflix and Shondaland have announced plans for a limited prequel series centered around a young Queen Charlotte (played by Golda rosheuvel in the original series), which will also include younger versions of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury (played in the original drama by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh, respectively).

Meanwhile, Bridgerton is nominated in three categories at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, including Best Show. The ceremony airs in two parts on Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17, both at 9 pm ET.