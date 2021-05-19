15 Scary Movies You Need to Watch

I’ll admit, a lot of what’s happened in the past year felt like scenes from a horror movie. And you would think we’ve all had enough doom and gloom IRL …. But, somehow — despite everything that’s gone wrong in the world — curling up under a blanket and watching a good scary movie still feels right.

In fact, there have been studies about how seeing our worst fears unfold onscreen helps us better cope with them when they come to actual life. So if you’re trying to brace yourself for the worst that the universe might throw at you, or maybe if you’re just trying your best to survive 2021 like the rest of us, having a horror movie marathon isn’t the worst idea . Thankfully, there’s a great roster of frightening films coming out this year to help you do that.

Things Heard & Seen

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

An art restorer (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband (James Norton) move to a small town and into a charming old house they make their own. Soon, they realize that moving might have been a mistake as they begin to see and hear things, uncovering the dark secrets that live within their walls.

Stream Now





Spiral: From the Book of Saw

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) and his partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) are the lead investigators on a mysterious series of murders, with the killer leaving a trail of spirals. But just as the two feel like they’re getting close to solving the case, they don’t realize that the deeper they dig, the more they’re playing into the killer’s game.

Premieres: May 14, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After beating the odds and fighting their way out of the deadly events that occurred at home, the Abbott family now has to face the outside world. The same rules apply and they have to stay silent to avoid the wrath of the creatures that hunt by sound. But soon they realize there are more threats to their survival.

Premieres: May 28, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are back and investigating one of their most high-profile paranormal cases yet. For the first time in US history, a murder suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense. The couple starts out by fighting for the soul of a young boy, and winds up involved in something that even they, as total experts, have never seen before.

Premieres: June 4, 2021

The Forever Purge

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is the fifth and final installment in The Purge film series and takes place after The Purge: Election Year. Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta) get stranded on a ranch in Texas after escaping a Mexican drug cartel. But finding solace in their safe haven doesn’t last long. A group of outsiders decide to keep the purge going beyond the allowed amount of time.

Premieres: July 2, 2021

Escape Room 2

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This movie is a sequel to the psychological thriller that came out in 2019 about a group of friends doing an immersive, life-size puzzle with deadly consequences. It picks up where the first film left off, and stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito Olivero, and Indya Moore.

Premieres: July 16, 2021

Don’t breathe 2

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Blind Man (Stephen Lang) is back, but it looks like he won’t be the bad guy this time. Since the events of the first movie, he’s been living a quiet life, hiding out in a cabin for several years with a young orphan girl he’s been caring for. But a group of criminals kidnaps her, and he’s forced to leave his life of peace.

Premieres: August 13, 2021

The Night House

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Beth (Rebecca Hall) is now widowed after her husband Owen (Evan Jonigkeit) seems to have taken his own life. He left her a note, saying that she’s safe now. But from what exactly? After mysterious bloody footprints and a disturbing presence in their house, she slowly uncovers her husband’s secrets and what seems to be a creepy parallel universe.

Premieres: August 20, 2021

Candyman

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A screenplay co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a sequel to the classic 1992 horror film about a killer with a hook for a hand who is summoned when someone repeats his name five times while looking into a mirror. Set in present-day Chicago, artist Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner Brianna (Teyonah Parris) move into a new apartment in a gentrified area. Anthony’s drawn to the urban legend and to the area’s history, and uses it as inspiration for his art. But with his work, he unknowingly awakens a dark presence and unleashes chaos.

Premieres: August 27, 2021

Malignant

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This new original horror film by Conjuring universe creator James Wan follows two women on the run from a horrifying creature. Not much else has been revealed about the movie’s storyline, but it sounds extra spooky.

Premieres: September 10, 2021

Halloween Kills

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is the twelfth movie from the Halloween horror movie series, and picks up where the last one left off. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are all being pursued by killer Michael Myers on Halloween. The family works with whoever they can to try and survive the night and to stand up against the masked murderer.

Premieres: October 15, 2021

Last Night in Soho

Focus

This movie counts The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and The Crown actor Matt Smith among its cast. It tells the story of a fashion-obsessed young woman who travels back in time to the ’60s to meet her idols. While this scenario is part-dream and part-nightmare, she later realizes that the cons far outweigh the pros, and not everything is what it seems.

Premieres: October 22, 2021

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Sony

Not much is known about the plot right now, but this is going to be a reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise based on the iconic video game series. The movie will star Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia, Tom Hopper, Lily Gao, Neal McDonough, and Donal Logue.

Premieres: November 24, 2021

Terrifier 2

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is a sequel to the 2016 clown horror film Terrifier. Art the Clown is resurrected a year after the events of the first movie. And now, he’s out to hunt down two siblings on Halloween.

Premieres: TBD 2021

Wendell and wild

Paras GriffinGetty Images

The upcoming stop-motion animated fantasy horror comedy is based on a script co-written by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, among others. It’s expected to be released on Netflix sometime this year.

Premieres: TBD 2021

Jasmine Ting Jasmine is a journalist struggling to adult by day …

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io