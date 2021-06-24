15 Safe Porn Sites That Won’t Break Your Computer or Phone

The mood is right, your vibrator is charged, and nothing’s going to stop you from getting a little solo time in. But just as you’re pulling up the porn to have a marathon masturbation session, you’re greeted with a zillion ads and popups, totally ruining your vibe.

You manage to click past them all though without having to completely give up, and all is well in the world. That is until you hit the porn video options. You see all the jack-hammering, fake orgasms, and unrealistic scenarios and body expectations. And suddenly your libido is completely MIA. Ugh.

If this is something that you can totally relate to, don’t worry, it’s not just A Thing you’ve experienced. It’s kind of what happens for every woman sifting through porn.

But luckily, I’ve got some good news: You do have some other options. We’ve gone through the best of the best porn sites looking for options that are more women-friendly and less, well, spammy and misogynistic.

So here are 15 of our fave porn sites made with women (and your hard drive) in mind. You deserve an uninterrupted masturbation session, my dear.

1. Quinn

Launched in 2019, Quinn is a free audio porn site that aims to bring more arousal, pleasure, and sex into the mainstream porn culture by proving that there’s more to it than meets the eye — hence the audio aspect. The site has hundreds of audio stories from 50+ creators with content that’ll scratch whatever your itch is. From accents to age differences to “safe for work” options, it’d be hard not to find something that’ll turn you on. Plus, the site is entirely free to use with no ads or popups. You can create an account to save your favorite audios, but you can also listen without logging in for discrete and safe audio pleasure.

Cost: Free

Available here



2. Frolic Me

If you’re a fan of a variety of erotic materials, Frolic Me is about to become your go-to source. The female-founded site offers a diverse range of content including videos, erotic stories, erotic audio, photos, and even articles. The goal is for everything on the site to “play on erotic passion and desire,” and trust me, it delivers. Fresh content drops weekly so there’s always something new to explore. Also, the quality of the videos are extremely top-notch, so if you want your films to be more than just some shaky handheld footage, this is your place.

Cost: $ 6.85 / week, $ 13.70 for a monthly subscription, $ 31.60 for a single month, $ 54.99 for a one-year subscription

Available here



3. Bellesa.co

There’s a lot to love about Bellesa. Not only do they showcase real, unscripted sex, but they also never include fake orgasms in their vids (yes, groundbreaking). Per Bellesa’s website, they believe “sexuality on the internet should depict women as we truly are — as subjects of pleasure, not objects of conquest.” All of their content (including porn videos, erotic stories, and articles) are ethically created and there’s a wide variety of free materials for anyone who doesn’t want to pay. That said, they have a “pay what you want” sliding scale subscription service where you can access HD videos and get rewards like vibrators and items from their boutique. Win-win.

Cost: Free; $ 1- $ 35 sliding scale for premium options

Available here



4. PinkLabel.tv

PinkLabel.tv is like Netflix for indie porn, and this ethical, queer-owned, inclusive hub truly has something for everyone. The website describes it as a place where “open-minded viewers will discover films spanning softcore to hardcore, plot to no-plot, and depictions of many different kinds of sexual orientations and desires.” Plus, the site helps up-and-coming adult filmmakers with everything from production to testing to learning how to run a biz. You can either rent movies a la carte or subscribe as a PinkLabel PLUS member to get access to all the films and live stream events.

Cost: $ 9.99 / month for a one-year subscription, $ 23.33 / month for three months, $ 25 for one month

Available here



5. Sssh.com

Female-led, female-focused, ethically produced, and recommended by Rashida Jones? It’s clear Sssh.com checks off all the boxes. The site’s sex-positive films, photos, and stories have been winning awards since 1999 thanks to its feminist-centered content. All of the materials are geared toward women and couples, and the founder, Angie Rowntree, also founded ethical.porn, so you can watch / read stressfree knowing you won’t get viruses and you’re supporting the creators of the content.

Cost: $ 4.95 / two days, $ 19.95 / one-month membership, $ 54.95 / three-month membership, $ 99.95 / one-year membership

Available here



6. & Jane Audio Porn

& Jane is a newly launched audio porn platform that prioritizes “diversity, sophistication, and imagination” per their website. All of their content is told from the female perspective, which means you can listen to a variety of women retell sex stories and / or erotic tales from their POV — which is, like, goals for your voyeuristic fantasies. Oh, and there are zero advertisements to disrupt your you-time, plus, all activity in the app is totally anonymous and private.

Cost: $ 4.99 / month or $ 39.99 / year

Available here

7. XConfessions by You & Erika Lust

Erika Lust is an erotic film director who started XConfessions nearly seven years ago. The inspiration behind her videos: all your juiciest, sexiest, most risqué sex confessions. Yup, she literally takes anonymous submissions of your sex confessions and recreates them into a women-friendly video for all your masturbating needs. I’m telling you, it’s some of the best adult content you’ll find that plays on all your sexual fantasies and remains realistic. The best part? If one of your submissions gets picked, you get some perks — like free video access.

Cost: Free one-month trial membership, then $ 11.95 / month for a one-year subscription, $ 20.95 / month for six months, or $ 34.95 for one month

Available here

8. Netflix

I know, I know, but seriously: Netflix is ​​full of sexy scenes that are way more realistic and better than porn. If you are like me and love a good plot and character love story, Netflix is ​​filled with them. Pair the scenes with some seriously sexy hookups, and you’ve got a crossover of character porn you’re actually interested in. Plus, you probs already have Netflix downloaded on all your streaming devices anyway.

A few of my favorite shows that really capitalize on the whole porn-y thing: Outlander, The Witcher, Elite, and of course, Bridgerton. (Good luck watching Henry Cavill and not not feeling the urge to touch yourself).

Cost: $ 13.99 / month for standard streaming

Available here

9. Pornhub Premium

The internet’s hottest club is Pornhub — it has everything. Still, when it comes to free porn, especially from tube sites that aggregate everything from cam sites to big-name studios, you’re right to be a little wary before clicking anything. Pornhub Premium, the biggest adult site’s paid option, gives you access to every sort of video you could possibly imagine for a pretty reasonable monthly fee. The benefit to paying for your porn is twofold: You’re free to stream ad-free video and download whatever you’d like without effectively busting your laptop, and you’re paying for your product to fairly compensate sex workers and other industry professionals . Win-win.

Cost: Free one-week trial membership, then $ 9.99 / month or $ 95.88 / year

Available here

10. Dipsea

Okay, another W for all of you audio erotica fans: Dispea.

You’ve probably noticed how free forums like Reddit are overwhelmingly filled with male-centric stories and scripts with low-quality audio. But Dipsea is a women-founded app that serves “sexy audio stories that set the mood and spark your imagination.” The stories are high-quality, inclusive, and cut to fit your schedule — options vary from three-minute clips to whole hour-long stories to settle in with (or draw inspo from with a partner).

You can choose from stories with varying degrees of explicitness, from fairly tame stories of casual voyeurism to hot and heavy threesomes to guided solo-sex sessions. Some stories are available for free before you subscribe, but an annual subscription gives you access to hundreds of existing audio stories and three new stories every week.

Cost: $ 12.99 / month or $ 59.99 / year subscription

Available here

11. Lust Cinema

Remember XConfessions? Lust Cinema is founded by the same feminist adult filmmaker Erika Lust. Here, you can expect porn that leaves out the impossible body standards — and often racist or sexist fetishizations — to focus on realistic, inclusive, hot sex, no matter what you’re into. Lust’s HD films recenter tired porn narratives through a sex-positive, feminist lens. Not only are downloads from the site totally reliable and ad-free, but they also adhere to ethical standards. Every performer is fairly compensated for their work and receives the benefits any other full-time employee would.

Cost: $ 11.50 / month for a one-year subscription, $ 24.32 / month for three months, $ 34.95 for one month

Available here

12. Literotica

If you’ve ever in your life been into dirty fan fiction or Fifty Shades or flipped through a mostly vanilla novel to find all the dirty parts, you might be a literotica fan. The site has a huge selection of categories, from erotic couplings, first-time stories, and masturbation to erotic horror and fetish. And if you’re feeling particularly * inspired * after reading a few, the site accepts submissions and regularly holds erotic story contests.

Cost: Free

Available here

13. CrashPadSeries

The Crash Pad Series has been praised for its ethical treatment of performers and representation of queer sexuality. Queer filmmaker Shine Louise Houston of Pink & White Productions casts IRL people and couples who identify as dykes and lesbians, femme, masculine, cis or trans women, trans men, people of color, people of size, older queers, and people with disabilities. What makes the site stand out is the fact that performers are doing exactly what they want on camera. This makes for a video series that features real, consensual sex, BDSM and kink, a lot of orgasms, and a lot of communication. It’s not only refreshing and necessary but also super hot.

Cost: $ 9.99 / month for a one-year subscription, $ 23.33 / month for three months, $ 25 for one month

Available here

14. Aural Honey

If sex sounds and whispered commands are what get you off (and you’re definitely into British accents), you’ll probably be into Aural Honey. Unlike other popular audio porn blogs, the site has specific categories that make it easy to find exactly what tickles your eardrums. Half the site is dedicated to “Sweet as Honey” audio clips featuring girlfriend role-playing, sweet voicemails, dramatic love confessions, friends-to-lovers scenarios, and sci-fi and fantasy role-playing. The other half of the site is all about “Erotic Audio,” with titles like “Fucked by an Angel” and “Drenched for Daddy,” just to name a couple.

Most of the clips are voiced by a woman. Access to audio clips is free, but the site’s owner does run a Patreon where donors can listen to exclusive livestreams and custom recordings.

Cost: Free

Available here

15. Bright Desire

A subscription to the ad-free, spyware-free, cliché-free site Bright Desire guarantees you access to “smart, sensual sex” that’s made to “engage your mind as well as your heart and libido.” That means real individuals, couples, and groups who get it on just as they might in real life, if real life were always nicely lit and shot artistically. There are tons of sex-positive videos to choose from, including lesbian scenes, solo-sex quickies, partner role-playing, phone-sex scenes, and threesomes.

Cost: $ 43.04 for 90 days, $ 26.03 for the first 30 days then $ 11.28 recurring every month

Available here

Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

