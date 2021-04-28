15 safe activities for those who are fully vaccinated

Dr. Huerta analyzes new guide on the use of masks 2:32

(CNN) – Are you one of the increasing numbers of Americans who are fully vaccinated?

If so, you can now take back more of your life before COVID-19, according to new guidelines released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

Remember: You are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

If that waiting period is over, here are 15 things the guidelines say you can do safely, sometimes without physical distancing or wearing a mask.

Outdoor activities that you can do without a mask if you are vaccinated

Being outdoors has always been the safest place against the new coronavirus, even if you wear masks and if you keep 2 meters of physical distance, because the possibility of transmission is much lower outside.

“Outdoor visits and activities pose minimal risk to people who are fully vaccinated or to those around them,” the CDC said.

The new guide takes that into account, and gives examples of activities that fall into the category of the safest you can do without a mask or physical distancing if you are fully vaccinated:

Exercising outdoors alone or with members of your household Attend a small outdoor event with fully vaccinated family and friends Attend a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people Dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from various households

In fact, the first two outdoor activities listed above are so safe that even unvaccinated people can do them without wearing masks, the CDC said. Why? By the movement of the air.

Outdoor activities with masks

There is only one outdoor activity listed in the CDC guidelines that requires a mask.

If you are attending a “crowded outdoor event such as a live performance, parade, or sporting event,” you should wear a mask even if you are fully vaccinated.

Why do you have to wear the mask at a “crowded outdoor event” but it is okay to meet without a mask with friends from various households or those who are not vaccinated? It has to do with how many people you’re likely to run into, said CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

This is asking people to use common sense. A few people from different households at an outdoor barbecue pose a much lower risk than a few hundred people at a packed concert, ”Wen said.

There could also be situations where the risk increases in outdoor settings, the CDC said, such as if transmission of COVID-19 in the local community is “moderate, substantial, or high”; the visit is long, which increases the risk, or the event has a higher percentage of unvaccinated people (including children) at risk of severe disease from covid-19.

There is also more risk in “activities that involve behaviors such as singing, yelling, physical exertion or heavy breathing, inability to wear a mask, or inability to maintain physical detachment,” the CDC said.

ALL indoor activities require the use of masks

The following indoor activities are considered low-risk for fully vaccinated people, the CDC said, but only if you wear a mask correctly.

‘Precautions still need to be taken as the risk of transmission in these settings is higher and probably increases with the number of unvaccinated people present. Therefore, fully vaccinated individuals participating in indoor social activities in public settings should continue to wear a well-fitting mask. ‘

Visiting a barber or hairdresser Going to an uncrowded museum or shopping center Traveling by public transport with limited occupancy Going to a closed movie theater Attend a full-capacity church service Singing in a choir indoors Eating at a restaurant or closed bar Participate in a high intensity exercise class indoors Attend a small indoor meeting with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from various households

On the latter: If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are to be gathered indoors, the CDC said that “everyone involved should take precautions, including wearing comfortably-fitting masks, staying at least 2 meters away from people. others and in a well-ventilated space.

In all closed public settings, such as churches and beauty salons, “fully vaccinated people should continue to protect themselves and others by wearing well-fitting masks, covering coughs and sneezes, washing their hands frequently and following the instructions applicable in the workplace or schools, “said the CDC.

Fully vaccinated people should be especially careful if they visit someone who is at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, the agency said.

The risk in closed environments increases if there is poor ventilation, the visit is long, the risk of community transmission is “moderate, substantial or high” and when there is “singing, screaming, physical exertion or heavy breathing, inability to wear a mask or inability to maintain physical distancing.

Vaccines against covid-19 are very effective, but no vaccine offers 100% protection. There is still a small chance that a vaccinated person will become infected with COVID-19 or be a carrier and pass it on to other people.

Therefore, anyone vaccinated with symptoms of COVID-19 (especially if they have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19), should “be isolated and clinically evaluated,” the CDC said.

If by chance a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19, “they should not visit or attend a meeting or visit public places … regardless of the vaccination status of the other people at the meeting,” the CDC said.