         15 retro games for iPhone and Android with which to relive the golden age of arcade games

On Android and iOS dozens of new games come out daily, too numerous premium titles are relaunched for those wishing to relive the classics; or for those who want to try those games that perished now. Do you want to access a list with some of the most important retro games? We have created it for you.

We all agree that there are literally boring mobile games. Often the mechanics or graphics are copied together, it is also common to discover inspiration in the most classic titles. Thus, nothing like playing the first video games again to discover where the current ones come from. It is not that the entire classic catalog is available in the form of an app, but a complete catalog has been completed. And we have chosen 15 of those retro games: so you can take advantage of time on your mobile phone just as you enjoyed it in front of an arcade.

Ghosts’n Goblins MOBILE

A true classic, one of those games that accumulated coins in arcade games like none. Have you ever controlled the gentleman who stayed in shorts when encountering a ghost? Well, you can also play it now: Capcom reissued this classic for the new times. With all the originality of the ancient Ghosts’n Goblins, as it should be.

Ghosts’n Goblins

Snow Bros

With a certain air to Mario Bros, and with all the fun of the best arcade games, in Snow Bros you must turn enemies into snowballs in order to finish them off by making them crash against the wall. It’s a lot of fun, also a little tricky as you advance through the levels.

Snow Bros

Megaman

Capcom’s legendary robotic platforms also landed in mobile stores. And not only the original, the rest of the continuations accompanied him: all adapted to touch screens to make it easy to relive the adventures of the legendary Mega Man. Of course, the controls are sometimes not too comfortable, it is one of their drawbacks.

MEGA MAN MOBILE

Sonic

The blue hedgehog not only brought his original game (the arcade games and consoles) to mobile phones, he also did it for free: you can enjoy the classic Sonic without costing you a penny. The rest you already know: vertiginous platforms with the mythical and pixelated levels. In addition, you have at your fingertips many other Sega classics.

Sonic the Hedgehog

PAC-MAN

The mythical eater is also on the mobile, just as it was played in arcade games. It is not necessary to comment much: it crosses the different levels by force of devouring all the points of the screen as you run from the ghosts. Everything on the touch screen.

PAC-MAN

Galaga wars

Classic title of ‘Martians’ that Namco Bandai reissued adding a lot of news in his jump to mobile platforms. Otherwise, the style of play is classic: you must kill the ships by firing them; while dodging their projectiles, obviously.

Galaga wars

Asteroids

Galaga is one of the best-known ‘Martian’ arcade games, but there is an earlier video game that laid the foundation for ship shooting: Asteroids. Atari classic not available in stores, but for Android there is an excellent version with the same name. It is perfect for reliving what video games were like in the early 1980s.

Asteroids

SPACE INVADERS

Now yes, the video game of ‘Martians’ par excellence: the Taito’s Space Invaders. With their flat graphics, the ships rushing slowly against the bottom of the screen and the sounds that evoke the long hours in front of an arcade. This game is an adaptation of the original title; with a somewhat high cost even though it lacks ads.

SPACE INVADERS

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders

Square Enix brought together two classic titles in the same game: the Space Invaders, which we have already talked about, and the Arkanoid, the mythical game of breaking blocks based on bouncing the ball. The result is a curious jumble that’s fun to play (or not, tastes influence here). It maintains the retro essence, although with a somewhat expensive price.

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders

R-TYPE

Last ship game that we recommend, this time a classic horizontal scroll. R-TYPE is difficult, but also very entertaining. It is very well adapted to mobile screens, some new features have been added that suit it and it does not have a bad price. In addition, the continuation R-TYPE 2 is also available.

R-TYPE

Q * bert

Sony decided to reissue the mythical Q * bert, the platform game that triumphed in the arcade games of 1982. The result of the adaptation to mobiles is successful, although it loses part of the magic of the original in an attempt to increase the options of the game. Still, it’s worth taking a few games.

Q * bert

Metal slug

One of the best known SNK games, the mythical developed that gave rise to classics like King of Fighters (which is also on Android). Beat’em up, of all life, in Metal Slug you must advance through the screens in horizontal displacement ending everything that is put before. In Android and iOS you have the majority of Metal Slug deliveries.

METAL SLUG

Double Dragon Trilogy

One of the most recognizable collaborative beat’em up sagas in history, this is how we could define Double Dragon. With the mechanics of destroying everything that moves, game includes all three available Double Dragon titles.

Double Dragon Trilogy

Tetris

The block game par excellence, surely you will have played it thousands of times. And it never hurts to have it on mobile as it entertains like none. No time has passed for him, yes the versions: the last reissue occurred very recently.

Tetris

SAMURAI SHODOWN II

We would have liked to recommend the Street Fighter II, but Capcom has not yet decided to adapt the legendary fighting game to mobiles. But SAMURAI SHODOWN II has nothing to envy you either– This classic one-on-one combat game is loaded with adrenaline, and also fond memories in the arcades. It is a great adaptation to mobile phones.

SAMURAI SHODOWN II

