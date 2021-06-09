15 people are admitted to prison for vandalizing a box in Metepec

MEXICO CITY.- Elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) admitted 15 people to the Almoloya de Juárez Prison, who on June 6 broke into a voting booth in the Lázaro Cárdenas Housing Unit, of the municipality of Metepec.

The detainees are being investigated for their probable participation in an electoral crime, consisting of having carried out acts that caused fear and intimidation in the electorate, which violates the freedom of suffrage, in addition to disturbing order and the free access of voters to the square, as well as the carrying of arms.

It is worth mentioning that on June 6 the probable participants arrived at the aforementioned box, where they would have attacked the voters. These events were videotaped and made known through social networks.

Those involved were detained by elements of the State Security Secretariat (SS), when they were traveling in four vehicles, two of them with taxi colors.

These persons were presented to the Agent of the Public Ministry, who initiated the respective investigation folder for the aforementioned events, and then referred them to a Judge at the Almoloya de Juárez Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, who will determine their legal situation.

