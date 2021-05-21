15 Palestinians injured during clash with Israeli police at Al Aqsa mosque hours after truce agreement

At least 15 Palestinians have been injured this Friday for the firing of rubber bullets by Israeli forces on the Esplanade of the Mosques amid a new protest, hours after the entry into force of a ceasefire after eleven days of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

According to information collected by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, several people have had to be treated for the inhalation of tear gas fired upon by Israeli forces, who have stormed the courtyards of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

In addition, the Palestinian Red Crescent has indicated that it is transferring several wounded to hospitals in Jerusalem to be treated after the incidents, which took place after prayers on Friday.

The Israeli newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’ has indicated that the agents would have intervened after several people will throw stones at them from the Esplanade of the Mosques, a place known as the Temple Mount by the Jews.

# صور إصابات واعتقالات اثر اقتحام قوات الاحتلال للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ، وإطلاق النار وقنابل الغاز نحين. المصل الغاز نحون. pic.twitter.com/XvZXLXFZLH – وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 21, 2021

Just 12 hours after the ceasefire, Israeli occupation forces again stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, attacking and wounding Palestinians with tear gas and rubber bombs. pic.twitter.com/sIJwPTLtwN – Palestine Today 🇵🇸 (@HoyPalestina) May 21, 2021

He also highlighted that the incidents took place after the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) called earlier in the day for a ‘Day of Wrath’ in Jerusalem.

For its part, the Negotiations Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has highlighted through Twitter that “Israeli occupation forces have attacked Palestinian worshipers in the Al Aqsa mosque complex after noon prayers”.

Ten days since the military escalation broke out

The last military escalation broke out on May 10 after the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) fired several projectiles, a day after Israeli agents stormed the Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest place for Muslims, and injured hundreds of worshipers in the middle of Ramadan.

The incidents at the mosque also came after several days of repression of the demonstrations against the eviction orders in the Sheikh Jarrá neighborhood, in East Jerusalem, which resulted in hundreds of wounded Palestinians, and after the postponement of the Palestinian legislatures due to Israel’s refusal to allow voting in this area of ​​the city.

Israel’s bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, which began on May 10 and ended after the entry into force of a ceasefire, has left at least 240 Palestinians killed, including 66 children, according to data from the Gaza Strip authorities.

On Israel twelve people have died, including an Indian woman and two Thai men, a balance that must be added to about 30 Palestinians killed at the hands of the Israeli security forces during the latest demonstrations in the West Bank.