15% of tumors due to tobacco are located in the head and neck areas

15% of tumors due to tobacco are located in the head and neck area, which represents 750,000 cases due to tobacco, according to a recent work published in the ‘European Journal of Cancer’ has shown.

Of all of them, half affect the lung and 15% are located in the head and neck area, mainly affecting the lip, oral cavity, pharynx and larynx. From all this it is concluded that a large number of cancer cases could be prevented by avoiding its main preventable cause: tobacco.

Given that a large number of cancer cases could be avoided if tobacco consumption were reduced, the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (SEORL-CCC), recalled, on World No Tobacco Day that is celebrated on may 31, the importance of smoking prevention in adolescents and young people to reduce the number of future tumors.

‘Put a zero on tobacco’

For this it has underway its campaign ‘Put a zero to tobacco’ that seeks to convey to students in high schools the dangers of tobacco and the impact that laryngeal cancer can have in their life. It is intended that as normality in the educational centers recovers, the SEORL-CCC can resume these activities that have been so well received.

The accumulated time as a smoker and the age of onset of tobacco use are two risk factors to take into account for developing head and neck cancer. In fact, head and neck surgeon otolaryngologists find that in most tumors detected in this area, patients are smokers and have maintained the habit since adolescence.