15% of the new cases diagnosed each year correspond to people under 50 years of age

Apr 11, 2021 at 12:03 CEST

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological disorder that affects more than 7 million people worldwide and, after Alzheimer’s disease, is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder.

The Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) estimates that in our country there are more than 150,000 people suffering from this pathology.

The general belief is that it is a disease that only affects older people. In fact, 2% of people over 65 and 4% of those over 85 suffer from Parkinson’s in Spain.

But neurology specialists warn that it is not an exclusive disease of the elderly. And it is that approximately 15% of the new cases that are diagnosed each year correspond to people under 50 years of age.

Cases have even been detected in which the onset of the disease occurs in childhood or adolescence.

“Although many of the factors that influence the development of the disease are still unknown, age is not unique. More than 20 genetic mutations have been described that could explain about 30% of the familial forms of the disease (especially those cases with early onset) and 3-5% of sporadic forms “, explains Dr. Diego Santos, Coordinator of the Movement Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN).

“In addition, environmental agents such as certain fungi, bacteria and viruses, or the fact of having suffered a head injury, have also been identified as factors that could increase the risk of suffering from this disease,” concludes Santos.

Parkinson’s symptoms

This neurological disease causes the degeneration and death of dopaminergic neurons. And this loss of dopamine, one of the best known neurotransmitters, is what causes the classic and well-known motor symptoms of this disease to emerge. But the characteristic tremors are not the only symptoms.

From the Spanish Parkinson’s Federation point out the main symptoms of Parkinson’s. They are numerous and do not appear equally in all those affected.

Motor problems:

Tremor at rest that usually appears first in the feet and hands, although it can also affect the face (mouth, eyelids). The tremor is usually aggravated when the patient is nervous or anxious Stiffness caused by increased muscle tone that causes resistance to movements Slowness or blockages in movements Instability in posture Hypomymia: stiffness of the facial muscles makes the facial muscles disappear facial expression of the patient’s face Decreased tone of voice (hypophonia), which complicates communication with the patient.

Non-motor symptoms

Neuropsychiatric disorders such as affective disorders, cognitive disturbances, hallucinations, dementia or impulse control disorders Sleep disorders: daytime sleepiness, nightmares, insomnia, fragmented sleep or restless legs syndrome Digestive problems: dysphagia, nausea or constipation.

“When diagnosing and treating the disease, it must be taken into account that Parkinson’s disease affects and progresses in each individual differently. For example, up to 40% of patients with Parkinson’s do not present tremor, and in 40% of cases the first manifestation of Parkinson’s is depression ”, emphasizes Dr. Diego Santos.

“And although it is true that motor disability has a high impact on social health expenditure, there are many other symptoms that patients can develop -such as depression, dementia, or psychosis- that increase the disability and morbidity of this disease,” he concludes the neurologist.

Therefore, specialists insist on the importance of correctly identifying all the manifestations of this disease and adequately treating not only the most obvious motor symptoms, but also the non-motor ones.

This becomes essential to help improve the prognosis of patients and improve their quality of life.

Covid-19 and Parkinson

“There is no evidence that Parkinson’s patients have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 or of having a worse prognosis if they are infected, but the impact that the pandemic is having on the worsening of motor function and on the development of psychiatric symptoms -such as stress, depression or anxiety- as a consequence of isolation or mobility restrictions ”, emphasizes Dr. Santos.

In September of last year the SEN presented a study conducted among more than 600 people with Parkinson’s from 49 Spanish provinces. It indicated that 66% of the patients experienced a worsening of their symptoms during confinement and that 33% had cognitive problems and behavioral disorders.

In addition, 70% of the patients considered that the pandemic has affected them negatively, something that has equally impacted the main caregiver of the patient.

On the other hand, neurology specialists are clearly committed to vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 of these patients. As a large part of those affected by Parkinson’s are people over 80 years of age, or live in residences, the vaccination campaign already includes them.

The SEN emphasizes that the approved vaccines do not affect the mechanisms or symptoms of the disease and that it also does not interfere with the therapies or pharmacological treatments used.

“Unless there is a specific reason that prevents its administration, we recommend vaccination for Parkinson’s patients because the benefits and risks are not different from those of the general population and because we consider that it is a priority that they are protected against COVID-19 “, it states Diego Santos.

In addition, the benefits of immunization against the coronavirus are not limited only to protect them from Covid-19, but will allow “little by little to recover their daily normality and reduce the effects that the restrictions and the social health situation have had. about his illness, “says the doctor.

Parkinson’s and pregnancy

Among the 15% of new cases of Parkinson’s that are detected annually among people under 50 years of age, some appear in women who are still of childbearing age. Thats why he Movement Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN) has just published a consensus document in the journal Neurology with the aim of facilitating the diagnostic and therapeutic management of movement disorders in these women.

Neurologists explain that “although the possibility of pregnancy in people suffering from Parkinson’s disease is low, since the disease begins to be more frequent in people over 50 years of age, the increase in the gestational age of women makes it probable that this circumstance may be increased. ‘