15% of Spaniards will change their habits even if the pandemic ends

The Sociological Research Center (CIS) today presented the conclusions of the fourth wave of the survey “Effects and consequences of the coronavirus” in Spanish society. This time he has collected data between May 14 and 29, through more than 3,000 interviews.

According to their results, 15.7% of those surveyed who recognize that their life and habits will “definitely” never be the same again, and 11.4% who admit that at least at the beginning they will not do the same things as before. and 11.3% who have doubts and do not know it yet. However, the majority are positive about the future, so that 61.2% are clear that they will do the same things as before.

Among those who admit that they will not regain their pre-pandemic habits, 26.8% say that there have been many changes in society that will prevent life from being the same again. A similar percentage, 25.5%, adds that it will take time for normality to arrive and its effects to be noticed.

15.7% of those surveyed say that it will be necessary to continue taking measures against the disease, and 4.2% admit that they do not trust the vaccine or its efficacy due to the “speed with which it has been manufactured”.

Among those who admit that they will not regain their pre-pandemic habits, 26.8% say that there have been many changes in society that will prevent life from being the same again

On the other hand, 55.8% believe that stricter measures should have been taken by the Government and the autonomous communities, while 29% consider them adequate.

Using hydroalcoholic gel when touching objects

The pandemic has also changed the way of taking care of health and Spaniards are more scrupulous with hygiene. The use of hydroalcoholic gel has been imposed in a pandemic and 35.7% use it “always or almost always”, 35% “every time they touch something”, 31.2% “when entering or leaving home and even in the same home ”and 20.5%“ when arriving at work and during work ”.

When entering or exiting a store, the use of gel rises to 57.4%, while when doing the same in a bar the percentage is close to 21%. Apart from these measures, 21% of those surveyed also resort to other forms of disinfection.

Of this percentage, 24% disinfect household and work objects, 17.4% take off their shoes and leave their shoes off, and 15.7% use gloves, glasses, hats, screens and protective gowns.

In addition, 13.9% perform textile disinfection of their clothes and wash at high temperatures, 13.5% avoid closed places and a similar percentage extreme ventilation at home and at work.

The use of hydroalcoholic gel has been imposed in a pandemic and 35.7% use it “always or almost always”

Use of masks

According to this fourth study, at a time when the mask is about to cease to be mandatory in outdoor spaces, 16.9% of Spaniards declare that they use the mask between one and two hours, 14% estimate its use between two and three and 11.7% lengthen the period until four hours.

Although the vast majority (99.4%) acknowledge that they use the mask regularly, wear times also vary. Nor is the number of masks used homogeneous, since while 20.3% use more than nine a week, 10% do not require more than two and 12.7% solve the protection with three for seven days.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.