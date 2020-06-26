The best way to save on electricity is to consume less

If we want to reduce the electricity bill, it seems logical to consume less. Use less the oven, air conditioning, stove and other appliances that consume a lot.

Indeed, this way you will reduce the invoice, but it is not the most effective way of doing it. The best way to save light is to reduce the contracted power.

The contracted power is the maximum power of light that we can consume at the same time. It has a fixed cost per month that is always the same, and in some cases it can be up to 40% of the invoice.

If you reduce the contracted power you will not be able to put many powerful appliances at the same time because the leads will jump, but you will reduce this fixed payment and the electricity bill will drop between 10 and 25% at once.

The higher the energy efficiency, the more savings

Energy efficiency is the ability of an appliance to fulfill its purpose with the least possible energy consumption.

From worst to best there is efficiency D, C, B, A, A ++, A +++, etc.

Many people think that using an A +++ appliance saves more than if you have another one that is B, and in theory it is so … but it depends on the use we make of it. If you have an A +++ washer but use cycles with high temperatures, you will consume more than a B washer with cold cycles and a better detergent, which washes cold.

Much of the electricity bill comes from the appliances that we use throughout the day. If we optimize your consumption, we can save a lot of money per month. We are going to see some tricks to reduce spending on the electricity bill, through household appliances.

Even the type of washing machine affects. The front-load ones tend to consume less, and spin better.

The use that we give is, almost always, the reason that an appliance consumes more or less.

It costs less to leave the light given than to turn it on and off

This myth about the electricity bill It is one of the most popular, and also one of the oldest. And here lies his Achilles heel.

Years ago, when we used the classic filament bulbs, this myth was true. The filament bulbs needed to be heated to illuminate, and that process was quite consuming. It was better to leave them on instead of turning them on and off many times.

A myth that continues to be true, although to a lesser extent, with the low-consumption fluorescent bulbs that we still use today. But no longer applies with LED bulbs.

LED lights works differently. If you pay attention, they light up instantly and quickly reach full power. They don’t take a couple of minutes to function at their best like traditional light bulbs.

In addition, if they are of quality they last much longer than fluorescent or filament ones.

So, If you use LED bulbs, turn off the light when you don’t use it. Turning it on and off many times does not mean greater consumption.