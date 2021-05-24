15 movies that nearly killed their leads on set

Emily Blunt & Tom Cruise – Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

We all know that Cruise He likes to do his action scenes, something that ends up rubbing off on the rest of the cast. That must have happened in this successful movie by Doug liman when, filming a getaway at full speed, the two protagonists were the ones actually inside the car. According to account Blunt, which was the one who was driving, before making a right turn at a certain point, she began to hear Cruise: “Brake, brake, brake. Brake completely! Brake, brake, brake!”. It seems that he ignored it and, by rushing too much, they ended up embedded in a tree.