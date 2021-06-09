15 Lesbian Sex Toys – Best Lesbian Vibrators

From vibrators to dildos, there are so many different sex toy options out there to fulfill your every whim and desire. And while there are plenty of goodies that can get you off, it’s especially nice to find a special toy that feels like it was specifically made for you.

So regardless of how you identify — whether lesbian, queer, non-binary, bisexual, bicurious, transgender, or anything else — I think we can all agree there’s nothing like that moment when you meet your new favorite vulva-specific toy. The birds sing, the clouds part, and your neighbors put in a noise complaint because you can’t. stop. moaning.

Whether you’re playing solo, with a partner, with partners, or a mixture, there are a bunch of toys out there just waiting to make you (and whoever you invite along) come.

That’s what I wish for you, and that’s why you need to check out these lesbian-friendly sex toys, perfect for anyone who has a vulva. Don’t worry, you can totally blame us the next time your neighbors ask you to keep it down.

1. Womanizer Premium Vibrator

Womanizer Premium Clitoral Stimulator

Womanizer babeland.com

$ 199.00

This toy comes in multiple colors, has 12 different modes, and has two different suction heads to easily switch things up for solo or partner play. Oh, and if you want to spice things up further, you can put the vibe on autopilot for an ~ unexpected ~ ride. Don’t believe me? Believe lesbian lawyer Laura Older: “I love my Womanizer! It feels like oral sex but with vibration, and I’m 100 percent in control of how hard / fast / etc it goes. ”

2. Adam & Eve Blue Swirl Glass Dildo

Adam & Eve Blue Swirl Glass Dildo

Adam and Eve adameve.com

$ 34.95

If you haven’t tried a glass toy yet, this is your official sign from the universe to get one. With over 100,000 of these babies sold and tons of rave reviews (seriously, the reviews are astounding), it’s clear this pretty piece is as orgasmic as it is gorgeous. The dildo features four different sensations, and you can even warm it up or cool it down for some simple temperature play. Whether you use it solo, partnered, for internal pleasure, for external pleasure, this toy has something for everyone.

3. Maude Vibe Personal Massager

“I fully bought the Dakota Johnson vibrator because it’s Dakota Johnson,” says queer writer Kendra Syrdal. And it turns out, the Fifty Shades actress — who teamed up with Maude to encourage sexual wellness — is out here promoting a dynamite toy. The sleek (and budget-friendly) vibe is cute, quiet, has three speeds, and is water-resistant. While Jamie Dornan isn’t included with purchase, over 600 reviewers seem to think it’s totally playroom-worthy.

4. Dame Eva II Hands-Free Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Eva II

Dame Products Lovehoney

$ 97.99

I genuinely bought Dame’s Eva because of the company’s mission, ”says Syrdal. “The fact that it’s a sick toy was a bonus.” Dame’s focus is on closing the Pleasure Gap (you know, the difference in satisfaction that people with vulvas experience versus cis males) and it’s pretty clear the Eva II vibe is doing just that. The waterproof toy has three speeds and the unique, hands-free design makes it simple to wear without stealing all the spotlight.

5. Young Ma Strapon Set

The Young MA Set

Shop Young MA shopyoungma.com

$ 159.95

Yeah, everyone else needs to step their merch game up because Young MA’s Play NYCe Strap On set has everything you need to explore strap-on penetration and comes highly recommended from Megan Stubbs, sexologist. The kit includes a vac-u-lock system allowing you to easily swap out different dildos. There’s also a harness included, lubricant, three dildos, toy cleaner, and way more. Stubbs calls the curated collection really well thought out and adds that it’s a great starter set to add to your sex toy collection.

6. Soraya Wave Rabbit

Rabbit vibes are great because they stimulate your clitoris and your internal hot spots at the same time. Casey Tanner, certified sex therapist and an expert for Lelo, identifies as queer and notes that the “come hither” aspect of the Soraya Wave makes this toy unlike any other. “Lesbians are often multitasking between internal and external stimulation, forced to choose between one or the other or foregoing face-to-face connection in order to do both,” Tanner says. “Because this toy multitasks for you, your other hand is also freed up to caress other erogenous zones such as your partner’s breasts, hips, or back,” Tanner adds. This toy is also flexible (most Rabbits aren’t), which makes it prime for giving you and a partner the perfect fit so you can use the toy and still have lots of skin-to-skin contact and touching.

7. RockHer

RockHer Mini Scissoring Vibrator

Wet For Her wetforher.com

$ 76.46

Wet For Her is a lesbian and queer-focused sex toy shop that was started with an emphasis on non-phallic sex toys. The RockHer was designed with scissoring in mind by their CEO and has ten modes, a wireless remote control, and is USB rechargeable. This vibe can be worn internally as it has parts that stimulate your clitoris and your internal hot spots. This splash-proof toy also runs for up to an hour, which is pretty impressive.

8. Give Me Fin Finger Vibe

End Finger Vibe

Dame Products babeland.com

$ 89.99

“The Fin is an amazing external vibrator that is discreet, doesn’t get in the way, and — get this — can actually turn your fingers into the vibrator itself,” says sex educator Lisa Finn, brand manager at Babeland, who identifies as queer.

“You can wear the Fin at a higher setting toward the back of your fingers and let the motor travel down to your fingertips so you can touch your partner directly and still add the sensation of vibration. For those who want more direct stimulation, the Fin has two sides: a broader flat edge and then a thin tip for more pin-point vibration. ”

9. Dirty Darlings Lace and Corset Harness

Lace and Corset harness

Dirty Darlings babeland.com

$ 180.00

“It’s not to say that all couples with vulvas enjoy penetrative play, but for those who do, having a solid strap-on set, which should include a harness and dildo, is essential to a complete toy box,” says Finn. Into it? Start with the functional harness, like this lace and corset beaut, and pair it with either a realistic dildo (like the Shilo) or a nonrealistic vibrating dildo (like the Riley).

10. Lelo Smart Wand

Lelo’s rechargeable wand vibrator is * super * quiet — aka ideal if you have roomies — and when it’s vibing, it comes with a “clitoral flutter” attachment so you can get alllll the clit stimulation.

eleven. We-Vibe Melt

We-Vibe Melt App Controlled Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

We-Vibe lovehoney.com

$ 149.99

Clit suction? Check. Smartphone connection for remote-control fun? Check. Use the toy on yourself or give it to your partner and let the other person control the sensation through the app on their phone. It’s really that easy, folks.

12. Desire Remote Control Panty Vibrator

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator

Lovehoney Desire lovehoney.com

$ 99.99

Have you ever been out to dinner and thought to yourself, Wow, it would be really hot it if my partner could magically stimulate me from under the table without anyone knowing? Welp, dreams do come true: Wear these panties, slip the vibrator into them, and hand off the control to your partner… then go out in public and enjoy your naughty little secret.

13. LoveHoney “All You Need” Bondage Kit

Lovehoney All You Need Bondage Kit (20 Piece)

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 159.99

The product name literally speaks for itself. This 20-piece kit has everything you need to live out your first-time bondage dreams, including a collar, nipple clamps, butt plug, wrist and ankle cuffs, and more.

14. Basics Double-Ended Dildo

Double-Ended Dildo 12 Inch

Lovehoney BASICS lovehoney.com

$ 24.99

This double-ended dildo with 12 inches and two heads will make playtime for you and your partner a joined effort… or it’ll just please TF out of you if you’re more interested in keeping it all to yourself.

fifteen. Sliquid Water-Based Lubricant

Sliquid H2O Original Water-Based Lubricant

Sliquid lovehoney.com

$ 16.99

Obvi you can’t forget the lube — it not only ups your chances of an O, but it just makes everything that much better. Increase the wetness and the pleasure with Sliquid’s OG H2O water-based lube. Use it in combination with any of the above toys … or your fingers … or something else of your choosing.

Morgan Mandriota Morgan is a freelance sex and wellness writer who lives in New York and loves to travel. Carina Hsieh Sex & Relationships Editor Carina Hsieh lives in NYC with her French Bulldog Bao Bao – follow her on Instagram and Twitter • Candace Bushnell once called her the Samantha Jones of Tinder • She enjoys hanging out in the candle aisle of TJ Maxx and getting lost in Amazon spirals. Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

