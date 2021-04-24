15 legendary quotes from the controversial and great Enzo Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari He is one of the key figures in automotive history. The founder of Scuderia Ferraristarted operating a team that ran with Alfa Romeo vehicles, acquired cheaply in the middle of the Great Depression. After World War II it began to manufacture its own cars and compete successfully in Formula 1 and other competitions. He always said that the reason for his road cars was to finance his racing team. We have compiled 15 legendary quotes from “Il Commendatore”, as controversial as it is great.

Few characters are as complex in the automotive world as Enzo Ferrari.

Some quotes are known to all, others not so much. My idea has been to give as complete an image as possible of one of the most complex and elusive characters in the automotive world. It is not easy in 15 simple quotes, probably distorted by the passage of the years and the successive translations. However, they try to pay tribute to a brilliant man who lived by and for his cars. A man for whom the car gave meaning to his life, that without races – without triumphs and defeats – he would have died of boredom.

1. “Aerodynamics is for those who do not know how to make engines”. The quote was collected in 1960, and was Enzo Ferrari’s answer to the French driver Paul Frère, who asked him why his Ferrari 250 TR had such a limited top speed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari’s superiority had to be supported years after in-depth aerodynamic work, but in 1960, they could afford to ignore it.

2. To Ferruccio Lamborghini: “I build sports cars, you build tractors. Stick with them.” An arrogant and bravado phrase, with which Enzo dispatched a Ferruccio who complained about the clutch of his Ferrari in the early 60s. The rudeness made Lamborghini so bad that he began a personal revenge: he would start building sports cars. Years later, the brilliant Lamborghini Miura would be born.

3. “I vividly remember my first encounter with an American racing car in 1919. It was a Packard with a V12 engine that raced in Indianapolis. Since then I have married the V12 and have never been divorced.”. Enzo was the world’s greatest preacher of twelve-cylinder engines. They were his personal signature. To this day, Ferrari is one of the few brands that still makes V12 engines and includes them at its top of the range.

Four. “The Jeep is the only American sports car”. Controversial as he was alone, Enzo Ferrari lived intensely his rivalry with the Americans. Even Ford tried futilely to acquire Ferrari. “Il Commendatore” argued that Corvettes were not true sports cars. Only the small, light, functional and simple Jeep deserved the title of “American sports car.”

5. “I am a man agitator”. Enzo Ferrari brought out the best in his employees and his drivers by pushing them to the limit, shaking them up, and even pitting them against each other. As smart as he is Machiavellian. Enzo Ferrari acknowledged in his autobiography that he had no mechanical experience or engineering knowledge. The secret to his success as a team manager and entrepreneur was to squeeze and motivate his employees as much as possible.

6. “I give my drivers three things. Optimism, a creative environment and the ultimate motivation: internal competition. By competing against each other at home, they are the best on the circuits.”. One more example of the “agitation” to which Enzo subjected his pilots. On another occasion, he went so far as to say that he could not trust his professional and personal secrets to men who risk their existence Sunday after Sunday.

7. About your favorite Ferrari: “The one that hasn’t been built. The one that I have yet to create.”. Until the time of his death in 1988, Enzo Ferrari maintained that the best Ferrari was always yet to come. A philosophy of constant improvement that has led him to build some of the best machines in history. The last project personally supervised by Enzo Ferrari would sketch the legendary Ferrari F40.

8. “I don’t sell cars, I sell engines. The car is a gift, the engine has to be mounted somewhere”. Enzo Ferrari always maintained that he was a builder of engines, and that those engines should be attached to a chassis with wheels. In part, it would explain the low quality of Ferrari’s interiors, which until modern times have been spartan, poorly finished and even uncomfortable. The important thing was the mechanics and their performance.

9. “I think of myself as a child fulfilling his dream. A dream that got bigger and bigger … until building a car that doesn’t have to brake in curves, that flies without leaving the ground”. Enzo Ferrari was always a dreamer, and on many occasions he repeated that Scuderia Ferrari and its sports cars were the materialization of his childhood dream. It was not a job for him, it was what gave his life meaning and hope.

10. “Ferraris are a dream – people dream of having such a special car, and with the exception of a lucky few, for many it will remain a dream.”. The Italian businessman knew that Ferraris were machines as special as they were expensive. They were aspirational cars. “When I get rich I’ll buy a Ferrari” is a phrase that is as valid today as it was three or four decades ago.

11. About Ford’s attempted purchase. “My rights, my integrity, my existence as a manufacturer and an entrepreneur, as the leader of the Ferrari factory … they cannot function under Ford’s huge machine bureaucracy.”. Under foreign ownership Ferrari could not have run the company in its own way. He was right, the company would not have prospered, or it would not have prospered in the way he wanted. As you know, Ford’s revenge was his 1-2-3 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

12. “Nuvolari lived a life of passionate risk, and yet he died humiliated in a hospital. He died humiliated because he did not die aboard his car in the race”. Enzo Ferrari was blamed on many occasions for an enormous lack of sensitivity, especially when it comes to misfortunes of others. Tazio Nuvolari – who had raced with Scuderia Ferrari – died alone in a hospital, following a progressive deterioration in his health. He never announced his retirement.

13. On his lack of feelings when a pilot died: “My mentor, Antonio Ascari, told me that he never showed emotions with his wife and children. That way they would not suffer so much when he was absent”. At heart it was a protection mechanism. The racing world was tough, and it was fraught with untimely deaths. To avoid suffering for their deaths, he did not develop emotional attachments. Still, Enzo Ferrari always maintained that no triumph deserved the sacrifice of an inch of human skin.

14. “Racing cars are neither beautiful nor ugly. They become beautiful when they win races”. The triumph over the rest of things. Enzo Ferrari said he had no real interest in life beyond racing cars. In his life as a car builder, continuous improvement, passion for work and a clear goal led him to success. Ferrari died in 1988 with his boots on.

fifteen.“Death will destroy my body, but my creatures will outlive me for years to come”. Ferrari was aware of his mortality, and went so far as to say that work and dedication was the only thing that kept him from thinking about death. Although he physically passed away in 1988, his spirit lives on in one of the most successful sports car brands, which still dedicates a large part of its resources to the highest automobile competition.