A group of volunteers ate half a kilo of strawberries a day to see how it affected the organism.

The study was coordinated by scientists from the Polytechnic University of La Marche (UNIVPM, in Italy) in conjunction with the University of Granada (UGR) and was published in the magazine ‘Food Chemestri’.

In the process, 12 healthy volunteers consumed 500 grams of strawberries a day of the ‘Sveva’ variety. Samples were taken on the 4th, 8th, 12th and 16th of each month for analysis and found that their consumption benefits the body in different ways.

Fruit can improve antioxidant capacity of blood plasma and the resistance of red blood cells to its oxidative homolysis (fragmentation). The team is analyzing the variations when a more common amount is ingested, such as a glass a day, which usually is 150 to 200 grams.

“The important thing is that they are part of a healthy and balanced diet, within the five daily servings of fruits and vegetables,” says Battino, part of the study researchers.

Another proven benefit revealed by another Ohio State University research team revealed that eating strawberries prevents esophageal cancer and that fisetin, a natural flavonoid found in strawberries, stimulates long-term memory.

So now you know how good it can be for you to eat as much strawberry as you can according to your diet.

