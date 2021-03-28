15 hours without being able to unplug your Tesla from the charger: a driver’s odyssey

Enlarge

ACD March 28, 2021

He put his Tesla to charge and couldn’t unplug it. Thus, a driver and his car spent 15 hours “imprisoned” in a Supercharger.

Electric cars, little by little, are being implanted on the roads to replace combustion vehicles. They face, as you well know, various problems, such as the absence of a decent charging infrastructure, limited autonomy or the time you have to wait until the electric vehicle is charged.

Precisely related to the load, we get this news that has gone viral through a post on the social network Reddit. In it, an owner of a Tesla Model 3 in the United States recounted the odyssey that lived loading his car.

By his account, he got stuck in a Tesla Supercharger, unable to unplug the cord from the charging point, thus, making your Tesla Model 3 be tied to it. It wasn’t a couple of minutes, far from it. According to this user, had to stay for more than 15 hours “Attached” to the charger after simply plugging it in for a routine charge.

15 hours without being able to move your Tesla Model 3

1 photos The Tesla Model 3, charging

Enlarge

In the first of three posts detailing the experience, the owner claims that he contacted customer service after his 2021 Model 3 got stuck for the first time, but they told you to consult the user manual.

Then, he tried to use the mechanical latch found in the trunk, which ended up breaking, At the same time, from Tesla they informed him that the roadside assistance service could not help you until the next morning.

In the second post, the owner posted a video showing how the Model 3 had stopped charging, and how the dashboard interface was not working at all.

How does Tesla make money? And, believe it or not, it is not selling cars

Since there was no way to free the car, the owner left it in the charger, and returned the next morning at 9:30 to find it fully charged, and can be disconnected. He then dropped off the car at a Tesla service center, where the car was to be tested, and the same happened with the Supercharger in question.

Judging from the countless comments on the original post, it is obvious that this has not been an isolated event, and that has ever happened to Tesla owners.