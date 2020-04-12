If anything is currently left over, they are services and applications that we can access simply using the browserAlthough there are always those who prefer the experience of a native application, the reality is that modern browsers are so powerful that they can even run entire operating systems from a few years ago.

Another advantage of webapps is that they are platform agnostic and we can use them on Windows, Linux and macOS alike (sometimes even on Android or iOS), hence many developers prefer to create their web apps to support more users and having to invest less time and resources. Sure you already know and use many web applications, but there are never any new recommendations, and today we are going to tell you about 15 browser apps that are great and completely free.

Office Online

The gigantic majority of people are widely familiar with Google Docs and the Google office tools available from the web, but curiously, far fewer are aware of it. Microsoft Office has a completely free online version.

Office Online gives you access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint OnlineIn addition to this, you have the Sway alternative to create stylish presentations without the complications of PowerPoint, and everything is synchronized with your Microsoft account, your OneDrive files, your OneNote notes, and your Windows 10 contacts and calendars.

Graphite

We have talked about Graphite before in Genbeta, it is about a decentralized and blockchain-based alternative to Google Docs. This means that if you use this app, your documents will never be stored on the servers of a company like Google or Microsoft.

The service is not as complete as those of these large companies, but you have apps for documents, spreadsheets, file vaults and contacts directly from the browser.

Brush Ninja

Brush Ninja is an app for create hand drawn animationsIt is extremely easy to use, it is free, and it allows you to use the mouse or a stylus to draw and add up to 1000 frames for each animation that you can export in GIF format.

Fotor

Fotor is a powerful online image editor with multiple advanced options, effects, filters, frames, stickers, automatic correction and enhancement adjustment, and some design options such as text. It supports high-resolution images, and even lets you create HDR photos.

Pixlr X

Pixlr is not exactly unknown, the online image editor It is legendary among the most comprehensive free tools available for free on the Internet.

However, it’s always worth mentioning, especially now that it’s just been upgraded to a more advanced and powerful version called Pixlr X.

Polarr

I never get tired of talking about Polarr, he was the first online image editor to give support for RAW files, and its free version continues to offer this ability from the web.

It is a wonderful web application and one of the best options for developing photos without having to resort to more expensive software.

Raindrop

Raindrop is a bookmarks manager where you can save all your bookmarks, links, multimedia content and other things you want to read later, including screenshots.

The app automatically suggests tags for you, you can create theme collections, you can do bulk operations, and more. And it’s really pretty.

Calmly Writer

East text editor It is perfect for lovers of minimalism. Calmly lets you write without distraction while offering all the basics so you have a good experience and focus only on writing.

It supports synchronization in the cloud, it has a dark theme, you can open documents in various tabs and they have a “focus mode” to highlight only the paragraph you are currently editing.

Draw Chat

If you are looking for a free, collaborative whiteboard, without records and that also offers chat and video calls, try Draw Chat. This app allows you to make free drawing or on other images, make annotations in PDF files, and even create directions on a map.

Lanes

Lanes is truly simple but great. It is as if Todoist, Pocket and Google Calendar had a child. It is a smart and customizable application to take notes, manage tasks and measure your progress, all from the browser and synchronized with your Google or Facebook account.

Standard Notes

If you are looking for privacy when saving your notes, you might be interested in taking a look at Standard Notes, a minimalist note-taking application that is open source that offers end-to-end encryption for everything you write on it.

Hipstersound

Hipstersound is one of the simplest apps on the list, but it can be quite useful in many situations. It is an environmental sound generator focused on improving your productivity.

To listen to their public demos you don’t even have to register, and you have several options to control the special effects on the background noise you hear.

Pohotopea

This is another online image editor with many options and advanced features. Photopea is perhaps the closest thing to “online Photoshop” that you will find. Supports PSD, XCF, Sketch, XD, and CDR formats.

Headliner

Headliner is a very peculiar app, it is a free online video editor but it is aimed at creating content for social networks. For example, its main function is to create a video of up to 10 minutes from an audio clip, or even from a link. For example, you can use an article written online to create a video, and Headliner automatically adds text and images.

Chartify

Chartify is pretty cool, it’s a webapp for creating beautiful, high-quality charts extremely easily and without paying a dime. Chartify is quite simple and leaves you create up to eight different chart models, with nine color palettes and they even have a gallery of predesigned templates.