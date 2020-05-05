If you do not have space on your Android, or simply seek to find new games without too much complication, you can access the list of titles that we have selected for you without you need to install them on your device. Arcade games, 3D shooters, puzzles and more styles: enjoy these instant apps now.

To access the games test you have to follow the link to Google Play from your Android, the one that appears in each tab of Google Play. Then a ‘Try now’ will appear next to the install button: click there and the application will open instantly. The length of each app varies: sometimes several levels are included and others the complete game.

Microtrip

Casual game of skill in which you must control a species of bacteria avoiding obstacles, feeding it to the maximum and avoiding the rest of microorganisms. Its levels are generated procedurally and you can play it complete without installing it.

Microtrip

Asked 2

The Etermax Trivial offers a short quiz to see if you like it or not. This test is not too extensive since it consists of a small confrontation with a fictitious player, but it is worth it to spend a few minutes. And if it convinces you you can always install the game.

Asked 2

Pokémon Masters

This instant app offers you a battle of trainers with which you can test how it feels pitting your Pokémon against those of opponents. It’s a quick way to access battles since the Pokemon Masters starter tutorial is rather long.

Pokémon Masters

Into the Dead 2

This is a 3D shooter where you have to finish with all the zombies that cross your path by tapping on the screen and sliding your finger to avoid them. It is especially surprising for the graphics and the fact that it is available as an instant app.

Into the Dead 2

Brain dots

This puzzle game is about drawing lines on the screen to make the colored balls come together. You have a handful of levels with which to experience it without any commitment.

Brain dots

Extreme Balancer 3

Control a ball using the buttons on the screen so that it does not go off the marked path. Its 3D graphics are attractive and It has quite accurate physics. It includes several levels without installing anything.

Extreme Balancer 3

Garena Free Fire

This Battle Royale has a test map with two and a half minutes of play. It is not much, but it does not require any installation either: it is enough and more than enough to offer a quick and uncomplicated game.

Garena Free Fire

Alpha Guns 2

A classic cut and horizontal advance scooter in which you have to kill all the enemies. It has no tutorial, that saves you: as soon as you start the instant game you will be in full action.

Alpha Guns 2

Candy Crush Saga

The ‘instant app’ of this mythical game offers different levels without the need for installation. It does not include a tutorial, so you can play all with the experience you already have accumulated. AND they are not simple levelsThis adds an added point of interest to the game.

Candy Crush Saga

Duet

This minimalist game of skill is not only available as a download, but also as an instant app. It is simple in approach and extremely complex in practice: you have to move two colored balls touching on the sides of the screen so that don’t touch any of the falling blocks. It is a constant challenge.

Duet

Rodeo Stampede

This fun arcade game is going to put the loop on animals while they run in a stampede. The further you go the more score you get, but this is not easy: jumping and grabbing the next mount by the neck becomes progressively more difficult. And the best thing is that you can try Rodeo Stampede without downloading it: it’s worth taking a few minutes.

Rodeo Stampede

Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter

Full instant play and in the style of the classic ‘Martians’. Scroll with continuous vertical advancement, increasing difficulty, many shots, a ship that will transform and a campaign full of levels to complete. It is not a bad option.

Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter

Clash Royale

The instant app offers training games that hardly have a tutorial. The game does not let you choose cards or do anything other than plan the strategy with the test deck, but it can help you get a quick game if you don’t want to install the full game.

Clash Royale

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Not only does Candy Crush live King, you can also play another of the key sagas for the company: Bubble Witch. Its instant app offers several levels that you can enjoy without installing the full game.

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

ZEN – Block Puzzle

Tangram-like puzzle game in which you have to drag the different lower pieces to complete the proposed figure without gaps. Includes tons of instant levels: tap outside the download box when the warning pops up (appears every certain number of phases).

ZEN – Block Puzzle