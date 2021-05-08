15 Fashionable Outfits to Wear on the Fourth of July

Courtesy

Ooo, ahhhh. Summer’s approaching and that means the Fourth of July is around the corner. I’m ready for the hot dogs, obligatory burgers Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The USA” blasting from speakers everywhere. If you want to get in on the themed action, the proper attire is in order. And when I say proper, I mean any outfit featuring the good ol ‘fashion combination of red, white, and blue.

When you’re given only three colors to work with, sometimes your creativity can feel a little stifled. Red, white, and blue may seem like an obvious, predictable color scheme to work with for the Fourth of July, but there are actually SO many ways to work those hues into your ‘fit. Whether it’s a classic combo of your favorite denim shorts and a white tee 0r a red gingham dress worthy of being posted all over the ‘gram, there are tons of options out there. Here, 15 Fourth of July outfit ideas that will be right on theme.

If You Like Puffy Sleeves

Mini Elio Dress

Just look at this mini ruffled gingham dress and try not to smile. Pair it with some sandals for an easy-breezy look.

If You Want a Belted Moment

Belted Cuffed Romper GOOD AMERICAN nordstrom.com

$ 149.00

Feel free to add a pop of color when it comes to your accessories when you’re wearing an all-white piece like this one. A silky red patterned scarf would look darling with this romper.

If You’re Into Prints

Floral Print Ruffle Mini Skirt Verdusa amazon.com

$ 25.99

A statement skirt like this would go great with a white crop top and heels, just FYI.

If You Like Square Necklines

Tiered Midi Summer Dress Amazon Essentials amazon.com

$ 25.90

If you’re planning on a casual outdoor gathering with friends and family, a flowy midi with your favorite pair of sneakers is a total move.

If You Dig One-Shoulder Tops

Popeline Top Stella Jean shopbop.com

$ 305.00

A bold top worthy of getting more attention than the nighttime fireworks show is definitely a vibe. Pair it with your favorite denim for a look that’s simultaneously low-key and cool.

If You Like a Matching Set

Tie-Front Crop Top

A head-to-toe gingham outfit? Say less.

If You’re Going for Something Subtle

Janice Grommet Straight Leg Jeans Poetic Justice nordstrom.com

$ 86.00

If your plans consist of activities all day, these trendy grommet-detail jeans will be the ultimate choice. Pair them with a graphic tee and Converse for a classic Independence Day look.

If You Want a Something Comfy

Linen Two Piece Set Fixmatti amazon.com

$ 29.99

A lightweight linen set (with your favorite sandals of course) is the perfect ensemble if you’re planning on spending the day by the beach this year.

If You Like Stripes

Red and White Striped Romper Pier Pleasure lulus.com

$ 48.00

There’s nothing more festive than a striped romper. Add a straw bag and your favorite sunnies, and get ready to celebrate in style.

If Your Vibe is Relaxed

T-shirt with Heart Embroidery in Stripe Daisy Street Plus us.asos.com

$ 21.00

Relaxed tees and denim always go hand-in-hand. But if you want to take things further this holiday swap the pants for a tennis skirt and create a combo both cute and sporty.

If You Like Posh Dresses

Polo Dress Victor Glemaud revolve.com

$ 395.00

This mini polo dress is perfect for watching fireworks at a rooftop or at a backyard shindig. Pair with white wedges and a mini bag to finish out the ‘fit.

If You’re Looking for a ’90s Moment

Baggy Denim Bermuda Shorts in Cedarcroft Wash Madewell madewell.com

$ 79.50

Bermuda shorts are making a comeback and with how cute this pair is I’m not complaining !! Go full vintage and style yours with sneakers and a boxy cropped tee.

If Denim Is For You

Charley Cutout Denim Halter Top Nanushka saksfifthavenue.com

$ 295.00

Hey, okay, not everything has to be right on the nose. This denim halter gives off red-white-and-blue vibes without needing to be paired with the two other colors. If you’re trying to be a little more subtle, pair with neutral leather pants and white boots for a stunning combo.

If You Like Your Dresses Dainty

Halima Mini Smock Sundress Lemlem shopbop.com

$ 287.35

Throw this airy sundress over your favorite swimsuit for a stylish poolside cover-up, or wear it out with a pair of woven slides for a flirty look.

If You’re Feeling Bold

Darby Mini Skirt superdown revolve.com

$ 52.00

Lil secret for ya: A pop of red in an all-white outfit is the easiest dressing hack when it comes to acing Fourth of July fashion.

Bianca Rodriguez Commerce Editor Bianca Rodriguez is the Commerce Editor / Writer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, home, and more.

