One of the funniest yet unknown sections of Google is Experiments with Google, made up of thousands of experiments created by different developers in recent years. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, Android, augmented reality … There are no tools that these creators have not used to give life to entertaining experiments that you can try with your mobile.

Specifically, there are 1,546 experiments that can be found right now on the web. Since it would take too long to try each one of them, We have selected the most fun and useful for you to try now with your Android mobile. Music, painting, travel and technological disconnection are some of the themes of these experiments. We have tested them and we confirm that fun and learning are guaranteed.

Google experiments: 15 experiments to do with your mobile

A neural network that guesses what you draw

Run, draw! is an entertaining game in which you will have to draw the indicated word in less than 20 seconds. As you unleash your creativity on the screen, a neural network tries to guess what exactly is the drawing. With this experiment, in addition to having a good time putting your drawing ability to the limit, you can check how a neural network works. You don’t always guess what you draw, but every time you play you help him learn and improve thanks to machine learning.

Envelope to reduce mobile usage time

This is an interesting project developed by the company Special Projects that tries to help you spend less time on mobile. While Google promotes Digital Wellbeing by forcing it to be integrated into all Android devices, it is also involved in these types of experiments that have the same purpose.

Envelope consists of using different wrappers for your mobile that make it a simpler device. For example, the first one only allows you to make or receive calls, while the other one also allows you to take photos. At the moment, this experiment is only available for the Google Pixel 3a, although it is expected that the list of devices that support it will be expanded.

When the time comes, simply print the PDFs with the designs of the different wrappers, follow the indicated instructions and create the paper contraption. Choose which is the most appropriate for each situation and use this experiment to disconnect from technology.

Machine learning to create your own dance choreography

Living Archive is Google’s experiment for which it teamed up with choreographer Wayne McGregor. Using machine learning, the company converted all the choreographies from the dancer’s archive into a catalog of dance steps that you can now use to create your own choreography.

Pick a selection of your favorite poses and match them to bring that amazing dance piece you have in mind to life. To streamline the process, get in front of the camera and do the step in question. Artificial intelligence will recognize it and look for it in the file of the dancer so that you can find it easily and you can join it to your choreography. If you like dance, this is an experiment that you must try yes or yes.

Photography and augmented reality to create fun collages

Weird Cuts is a tool that invites you to create fun collages and link them to the reality around you using the camera of your mobile. When taking photographs, you can choose the areas you want to add to augmented reality and move them around the screen with your fingers. To test this experiment, you can download the Weird Cuts app for free on your Android mobile.

Delve into an artificial neural network with your camera

Do you want to know exactly what a neural network sees? Turn on your camera and see it in first person thanks to What Neural Network See. Developed by Gene Kogan, this experiment is part of a project of interactive applications created from machine learning.

Become a conductor of your own orchestra

One of the funniest experiments on this list is Semi-Conductor, a kind of game where you can put yourself in the shoes of a conductor. Enter the web, turn on the camera and move your arms to control tempo, volume, and instrumentation of the orchestra that appears on the screen.

Identify emojis in real life with your mobile camera

You don’t know yet, but you are surrounded by emojis and you can check it with Emoji Scavenger Hunt. This fun Google experiment consists of finding around you the emojis that the game shows you before time expires. For this, you will have to focus with your mobile camera on the real object represented by the emoji in question.

Disconnect in technology group

As we mentioned earlier, Google takes Digital Wellbeing seriously, and the We Flip experiment is good proof of that. It is a app that you can download for free on your Android which makes it easy to disconnect from technology when you spend time with your friends. Install the app on your mobiles and flip the switch to start the disconnect. As soon as one of you uses the mobile again, the session will end and you will be able to see who it is that has not respected the agreement.

Play the mythical Flappy Bird with Windows windows

Who has not played the mythical Flappy Bird at any time? Holding the bird in the air is more complicated than it seems and you can see it with Flappy Windows, the experiment developed by Google in which you will have to dodge the windows you have open in the web browser.

Make music in real time with your body movements

Lovers of music production should try Scan Sequence, an interesting experiment that allows you to make music in real time with body movements. Using your mobile camera, the program recognizes your movements and turns them into notes that you can alternate until you create your own musical composition.

Draw in the space around you thanks to augmented reality

Another Google experiment that plays with augmented reality is Just a Line, an app with which easily create RA drawings and share them as video. Download the application for free on your Android mobile and start playing with it, alone or with friends. Fun is assured.

Experience music visually

We are used to listening to music regularly, to feeling it through our auditory system, but What happens if we convert sounds into images? That’s what Seeing Music is, an experiment created by Google and Jay Alan Zimmerman that you must try with your mobile to experience music visually.

Enter Seeing Music, click Start Playing and reproduce the sounds you want to see how they become different shapes and patterns. You can use both the microphone of your device and upload your own audio or video. After playing for a while, I recommend you try the different functions of Seeing Music to see the visual form of the sounds.

Learn morse code with the Gboard keyboard

If you use Gboard, the Google keyboard, on your mobile, you should give Morse Typing Trainer a try, the experiment that helps you learn morse code in a fun way using the keyboard. This is just one of the projects developed by Google related to morse code.

Travel without leaving home with the characteristic sounds of different areas of the planet

One of the Google experiments that have caught our attention the most is Imaginary Soundscape, a project that allows you to travel to any area of ​​the world listening to its most characteristic sounds. You don’t have to leave home to immerse yourself in your favorite locations thanks to Street View and these soundscapes created by artificial intelligence. Without a doubt, if you like visiting other places, Imaginary Soundscape is an experiment that you must try now.

Discover how to create Chinese shadows with the help of AI

The last Google experiment that we highlight is Shadow Art, with which you can learn the ancient art of Chinese shadows with the help of artificial intelligence. Get in front of the camera and follow the instructions of the program to imitate with your hands the 12 symbols of the zodiac before time runs out. Without a doubt, Shadow Art is another good experiment to have fun while learning something new.

Follow Andro4all