15 children are hospitalized in New York for unknown syndrome. Fifteen children, many of whom tested positive for coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized in New York City (USA) with a syndrome that doctors still do not fully understand and possibly linked to covid-19, as reported on Tuesday. The New York Times newspaper, citing the state Department of Health.

Miami Mundo / RT

In particular, several of these children, ages 2 to 15, showed symptoms associated with toxic “shock,” or Kawasaki disease, a rare childhood disease that involves inflammation of the blood vessels, including the coronary arteries.

The Department of Health described the disease as a “multi-system inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with covid-19”.

The agency also specified that most of the fifteen children had a fever, as well as a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. In addition, since their hospitalization, five of them required a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, while others “required support for blood pressure.” “The full spectrum of the disease is not yet known,” said the Health Department.

To date, none of these children died from the syndrome. Doctors, meanwhile, urge families whose children have these symptoms to call the doctors right away.

“Although the relationship of this syndrome with covid-19 is not yet defined, and not all of these cases tested positive for covid-19 […]”The clinical nature of this virus is such that we are asking all providers to contact us immediately if they see patients who meet the criteria we have described,” said City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbo.

Meanwhile, this syndrome also began to appear in several European countries, such as Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Spain. “There are some recent rare descriptions of children in some European countries who have had this inflammatory syndrome, which is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, but appears to be very rare,” Maria Van Kerkhove, a scientist at the World Health Organization, said last week. .