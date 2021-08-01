15 Celebrity-Parent Feuds – Celebs Who Are Estranged From Parents

Selena Gomez

Sel and mom Mandy Teefey have been having some ~ issues ~ lately, partly involving Justin Bieber’s return to Selena’s life. After Mandy learned her daughter was attending couples therapy with Justin, things got heated, according to a source close to the family.

However, the Biebs isn’t the only source of friction between mother and daughter. According to E! News, the rift began way back in 2014 when Selena dropped her mom as her manager. They reportedly didn’t speak for a whole year. “Mandy wouldn’t even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time,” E! News’s source claims.

Both mother and daughter served as executive producers on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and issues arose while getting the show up and running, because Mandy “lost her clout as a manager after Selena left.”

However, the duo walked the red carpet together for their series, so things are good now, right? Hey, not quite.

In December 2017, they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yikes.

A month later, Mandy called out her daughter’s choice to appear in Woody Allen’s film, A Rainy Day in New York. Woody’s adopted daughter, Dylan, has been very outspoken about the sexual abuse she endured from her father when she was a child.

When some of Selena’s co-stars publicly shared they were donating their salary from the movie to charity – and nothing but radio silence from Selena at the time – fans went to Mandy’s Instagram and demanded she “make” her daughter apologize for working with Woody.

Mandy responded, “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to.”

But in February 2018, Mandy gushed over Sel on her Instagram account for Kicked 2 the Curb Productions. Looks like mother and daughter have managed to work out some of their disagreements.