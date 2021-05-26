15 cars you can’t miss: Qashqai, Astra, 308 …

One year goes a long way, a lot. Y this 2021, Even with all the conditioning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the bad sales figures, it also continues surprising by the high number of launches that hit the market. With more than half the year still ahead, we review the best that remains to enter the dealerships, including new generations of some of the best-selling models on the market. Attentive!

BMW M3: on sale now

BMW M3

The new BMW M3… And that is always news of interest. True to its tradition of 6-cylinder in-line engine, the new sports car produces 501 hp in its Competition version. In addition, with a view to the future, the brand has announced that it will also debut the M3 Touring, an unprecedented body in the saloon. Of course, it will arrive in 2022.

Citroën C5 X: late 2021

Citroën C5 X.

Very original, the new Citroën C5 X will give a breath of fresh air to the class of saloons, with a body that fuses several concepts. Measures 4.80 meters in length, it offers a highly technological interior, a large space crowned by a trunk with 545 official liters of cargo and, initially, it comes together with a 130 hp PureTech gasoline engine and a 225 hp plug-in hybrid version. Do not miss all its details here.

Cupra Born: at the end of the year

Cupra Born.

Yesterday it became official: the Cupra’s first 100% electric car, El Born is already a reality. At 4.32 meters long and born from the same VW Group MEB platform from which the Volkswagen ID.3 comes, it can yield 150 or 204 hp for now and will go into production in September. Here you can read all the information about the model.

Dacia Crossover: early 2022

Dacia Crossver 7 seats.

Probably already early 2022, Dacia will debut a new 7-seater crossover body, developed from the Sandero. With the aim of replacing the current Lodgy and Logan MCV, it will measure 4.50 meters and will surely have micro-hybrid technology. If you want to know everything we know about him, enter this link.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: on sale now

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Releasing its commercialization in the market, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E marks the new era of electrics in the brand. The SUV, available in up to four different versions, promises great dynamism and a great technological load, starting with prices of 48,473 euros. We have already been able to try it for the first time and here you will find all our opinions.

Hyundai Bayon: second half of the year

Hyundai Bayon.

Starting from the i20, Hyundai launches this expected new SUV, called Bayon. At 4.18 meters, it is a very comfortable and pleasant model to use. We have already been able to test it with a 120 hp engine with micro-hybrid technology: do not miss all our conclusions.

Kia Sportage: late 2021

Kia Sportage.

In the coming days Kia will present its new Sportage, one of the best-selling SUVs and successful in the market that will start production in the second half of the year to reach the market at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Developed from the new platform unveiled by Tucson, it will improve its perceived quality, it will offer very efficient engines and much more technological load, both in connectivity and in assistance and safety systems. In this article we tell you everything we know.

Mercedes C-Class: on sale in summer

Mercedes C-Class.

Its launch is already scheduled for this summer, The Mercedes C-Class promises to set a new benchmark as always among the medium saloons. Incorporating some details and technology from the latest S-Class, it stands out for its spectacular and highly advanced interior and for its engines, all 4-cylinder and electrified. Also, of course, it will have a plug-in hybrid version. In this article we will tell you all its news.

Nissan Qashqai: on sale in summer

Nissan Qashqai.

Although the first units will not begin to be delivered until next month, the new Nissan Qashqai now supports orders. The SUV, the best-selling in the last decade in its category, debuts a new generation in which it promises to improve in everything from technology to efficiency. In this article you will find all the information and their first prices.

Opel Astra: late 2021

Opel astra

Already with the basis of the new Peugeot 308, the Astra also opens generation in this 2021. With a range of engines already from PSA, plug-in hybrid options and the new design signs of Opel, already premiered in the Corsa and in its latest novelties, the new Astra should be presented already in July to begin production in November. We may not see it until the beginning of 2022 in the market, but In this article you will find everything we know about the new compact.

Peugeot 308: at the end of the year

Peugeot 308.

Developed as we have advanced alongside the Opel Astra, The new Peugeot 308 will offer the same wickers to accept orders from June, as reported by PSA. One of the novelties will be that the compact will probably debut a new SUV body, although that will be already from 2022. Meanwhile, Here you can find all the information about the new Peugeot 308.

Renault Mégane E-Tech: on sale in 2022

Renault Megane E-Tech.

Although possibly will not hit the market until 2022, Renault has already advanced some data on its new Renault Mégane E-Tech, a new electric crossover that will complete the Mégane range and will be officially presented in autumn. Developed from the new platform that will also debut the Nissan Ariya, it promises 218 hp. Do not miss all its secrets here.

Skoda Fabia: at the end of the year

Skoda Fabia.

The fourth generation Skoda Fabia hits the market this fall, And it does so by taking advantage of the same platform as the new Seat Ibiza or Volkswagen Polo. Therefore, more spacious, it will finally include a very advanced and technological equipment and endowment, including only gasoline engines, and no diesel in the range. In this article you will find all the information about the model.

Toyota Yaris Cross: on sale now

Toyota Yaris Cross.

The nNew Toyota Yaris Cross, a new SUV based on the Yaris (Car of the Year in Europe in 2021), which will stand out as the only model in its class with all-wheel drive. With a 116 hp hybrid engine, it announces a consumption that starts at 4.6 l / 100 km. If you want to know all the details of this new model, click here.

Volkswagen ID.4: on sale now

Volkswagen ID.4

Although part of same development as the current ID.3, the new Volkswagen ID.4 brings the electric future to the most demanded bodywork on the market today, that of SUVs. This model can already be ordered and is launched with great commercial ambitions. Very spacious, with several mechanical and battery alternatives and a great technological load, we have already been able to test it surprising us its performance. Here you can read it.