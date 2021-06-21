15 Best Weighted Blankets on Amazon

Courtesy

Wait, so you’ve never ever slept with a weighted blanket? You’re seriously missing out. Resting underneath one of these heavy covers is like receiving a cuddly, therapeutic hug without getting tangled up in arms and hair. Yes, they are heavier than your normal blankie, thanks to the bead filling. But, trust me, they’re just as soft and made with the coziest materials, like bamboo, cotton, and fleece.

JIC you’re wondering why weighted blankets are getting so much love, the heavy fabrics mimic the calming effects of Deep Touch Pressure (DTP), a technique therapists use to reduce stress levels in patients who suffer from sensory disorders. So, in addition to candles and bubble baths, it just might be the soothing treat your self-care routines are missing.

You can’t just add any old one to your cart without checking out the specs, though. Look for a blanket that is around 10 percent of your body weight, according to Kathrin Hamm, CEO and founder of Bearaby, a company that makes weighted blankets. So, if you’re 150 pounds, a 15-pound blanket will give you just the right amount of pressure, which will help you get through the night without tossing and turning. Anything heavier and you might feel uncomfortably squished.

It won’t be too hard for you to find the perfect option because I’m dropping 15 of the best weighted blankets on Amazon below. So let’s cuddle up, shall we?

1

A 100-percent cotton option

Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket 15 Pound California Design Den amazon.com

$ 149.00

If you’re looking for something sans plastic beads and synthetic materials, this is it!

two

The Blanket with the “tucked in” feeling.

Weighted blanket

YnM amazon.com

This mint green color will definitely make your bedroom look 10 times cuter. Plus the 19,000 five-star reviews claiming it helps prevent tossing and turning all night are also pretty convincing.

3

The Champ-Approved Blanket

Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover Quility amazon.com

$ 79.99

Sleep like a champ, literally, with this weighted blanket. Two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion, Brandi Chastain (and her cute pup) agree. Pick from 6 colors, and several sizes to fit your needs.

4

The Chill Out and Relax Blanket

Cooling Weighted Blanket Soothe Lab amazon.com

$ 43.80

Don’t worry about getting hot under this blanket. It’s designed to keep you cool, calm, and collected.

5

The Blanket with Personality

Bamboo Weighted Blanket

YnM amazon.com

Solid colors are nice, but prints are better, IMO. And this weighted blanket comes in both if you can’t decide.

6

The Ultimate Netflix Blanket

Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

Don’t ya just love a two-for-one deal? Flip between the cool flannel, or fuzzy sherpa side while you’re binge-watching Queen of the South.

7

It’s Levels to this Comfort

Weighted Blanket Degrees of Comfort amazon.com

If you sleep with a fan and the A / C on 68 because it makes the covers feel cozier, this blanket (and its many layers) are for you. Use the fleece cover for a snuggly slumber, or the cotton duvet for more airflow.

8

The Nap Time Essential

Weighted Blanket 3 Pieces Set

softan amazon.com

Hello, Sunshine! Wake up rejuvenated from head to toe (literally) with the weighted eye mask included in this set. This kit also comes in gray or teal, so you can switch things up.

9

The Low-Maintenance Blanket

Weighted Blanket Simple Being amazon.com

$ 49.99

After so much love, your blanket is going to need a run through the spin cycle. No need to question the suggested maintenance, toss this blanket in the gentle cycle and let it dry before starting Sister Sister reruns.

10

The Perfect Set

Premium Adult Weighted Blanket Secura Everyday Luxury amazon.com

$ 67.99

Complete the look (and the nap) with the matching pillow cases. They aren’t weighted, but they do complement the fun polka-dot design.

eleven

The Blanket You’ll Have for a Lifetime

Weighted blanket

COMFOLAX amazon.com

For those of us who occasionally miss our mouths when drinking wine or the ones who can never remember to put the cap back on the pen before setting it down, there’s an unconditional lifetime warranty on this blanket. Yeah, so hop on that, ASAP.

12

The Unofficial Weighted Snuggie

Extra Warm Weighted Blanket Sunbeam amazon.com

$ 99.98

Hi, it’s the poster child for procrastination speaking. This blanket is for us. Be comfy yet productive in this cozy option that has arm slits and a scoop neck.

13

The DND Blanket

Weighted Blanket 4 Piece Set

BUZIO amazon.com

Set an alarm (or two) before sliding the sleep mask down. You’ve been warned. All of the blankets come in gray but pick your favorite Minky duvet color to set your blanket apart from the others because … let’s be real, your friends will ask for the link.

14

The Hypoallergen Blanket

Premium Weighted Blanket Weighted Evolution amazon.com

$ 129.75

You don’t deserve just any ol ‘blanket, as Nap Queen you get the best, like this hypoallergenic beauty. If that’s not enough, the duvets that come with this blanket are made from bamboo, btw.

fifteen

The Fashionable Throw

Organic Cotton Knit Throw Blanket Domain by Laura Hodges Studio domainbylaurahodgesstudio.com

$ 138.00

It’s the pom-poms on the corners of this blanket that make it a must-have. If you don’t feel like folding it up, it will still look nice tossed across a chair. While this one isn’t actually categorized as a weighted blanket, it’s made from a heavy knit 100-percent organic cotton, which is a lighter option that could help beginners ease into the world of weighted blankets.

16

The Luxe One

Theo Texture Throw Johanna Howard amazon.com

$ 450.00

This cable-knit designed 100 percent Alpaca throw deserves to make an appearance on at least one Zoom call. It’s technically not a weighted blanket, but the brand says it feels like a hug from your bestie. You can also find this throw on Johanna Howard’s site along with other luxury goods.

