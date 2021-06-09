15 Best Toiletry Bags for Packing Beauty Products in 2021

Ohlamour studio

Now that vaccines are rolling out and COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, I legit have one goal for the year: Travel. Literally. Anywhere. But before I book anything, the first item on my agenda is to revamp my toiletry bag situation. Like, sure, they seem kinda unimportant in the grand scheme of things, but if you’ve ever staycationed or traveled with a shitty toiletry bag (like, uh, the one that spilled all 16 ounces of your sulfate-free shampoo on your clean clothes), you know just how important it is to walk around with a bag that keeps your products safe, clean, and organized.

Trust me when I say a good toiletry bag will completely change your on-the-go beauty game — and you’ve got hella options when it comes to fabric, design, zippers and compartments, and more. So keep scrolling for the 15 best toiletry bags of all time, including a genius waterproof option, a hanging case for easy storage, and a leather zip-up that’s pretty ~ chic ~.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

Best Leather Toiletry Bag

Bephies Beauty Supply Leather Toiletry Bag

If you want something pretty, understated, and practical, you can’t go wrong with this leather toiletry bag. It’s got plenty of room for all of your products, and it comes equipped with two handy straps (a grab handle for easy access and a hang loop for storage). And what’s not to love about the soft-gray color? BRB while I load this bb up with all my summer essentials (hiii, sunscreen).

two

Best Waterproof Toiletry Bag

Rains Waterproof Cosmetics Bag

IDK about you, but after ruining one too many toiletry bags with leaky beauty products, I’m super into the idea of ​​something waterproof. This option is the perfect medium size, it comes in four colors (I’m personally a fan of the light pink) and it’ll keep all your liquid-y products (your serums, body washes, etc.) totally safe and secure.

3

Best Affordable Toiletry Bag

Smriti Canvas Large Cosmetic Bag

Looking for something simple and affordable that’ll get the job done? This under- $ 15 option is made with canvas, it’s nice and roomy, and it even has a small interior pocket that’s great for storing lipstick or concealer. When you realize how much this one can safely hold, you won’t look back.

4

Best Monogrammed Toiletry Bag

Mark and Graham Clear Pouch

Okay, I’m usually on the fence when it comes to monogramming, but this personalized toiletry bag is too cute to pass on. This clear pouch is large enough to fit all your travel products and pretty enough to leave out on display (like, prepare to get a million “Omg, where did you get that?” compliments). Aesthetics aside, it’s (A) practical and (B) sturdy enough to last through many trips.

5

Best Toiletry Bag for Full-Sized Products

Buruis Extra Large Capacity Hanging Toiletry Bag

K, it’s probably not the prettiest toiletry bag you’ve ever seen, but I promise you it’s the most impressive. Not only is this one big — like, can-fit-full-sized-products big — but it’s also made with a durable, waterproof fabric and has tons of mesh (zippered!) Compartments. Consider this travel bag a nonnegotiable for long trips.

6

Best TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag With Bottles

Teapile 4 Pack Travel Bottles

If you prefer to pack your toiletries in your carry-on, you need this TSA-approved kit. Item comes with a clear, zippered pouch and four leak-proof travel bottles for things like shampoo, conditioner, or body wash. Did I mention it’s only $ 10? ‘Cause, yeah, it’s only $ 10.

7

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag: Small

Mossio Hanging Durable Carry On Case

Like, who doesn’t love the convenience of a hanging toiletry bag? This one comes with three compartments (which can fit everything from face wash to toothpaste) and a sturdy hanger for easy storage. Psst: It also comes in 15 super cute colors.

8

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag: Large

BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook

Need something a little bigger? No problem — this hanging toiletry bag comes with four massive compartments so you can easily store your full skincare routine and favorite hair products. And thanks to the cushy outer padding, you can even pack delicate items like perfume.

9

Best Neoprene Toiletry Bag

Dagne Dover Hunter Large Toiletry Bag

There’s a reason Dagne Dover has a cult-like following: The brand’s neoprene bags are cute, durable, and super practical. This large toiletry bag is definitely no exception — you can use it to comfortably store any makeup, skincare, or hair products while you’re on the go (and it even comes with a few interior pouches).

10

Best Toiletry Bag for the Gym

Bags in Bag Portable Shower Mesh Caddy Bag

Looking for something you can bring to and from the gym? This toiletry bag is basically like a mini shower caddy. The mesh fabric means you can throw in wet products (or clothes) without making a mess, and the compact size is perfect for packing inside of your work bag.

eleven

Best Toiletry Bag With Zippers

Calpak Hue Toiletry Bag

The perfect toiletry bag for a weekend away, this dopp kit from Calpak is made with a cute green fabric and has multiple zippered pockets. Prepare for your toothbrush and toothpaste to look pretty AF in this one.

12

Best Toiletry Bag for Makeup

Narwey Travel Makeup Bag Large Cosmetic Bag

I get it: Makeup products can get a little lost in most toiletry bags, which is why I love this ultra-convenient option on Amazon. Not only can it fit full-sized foundations and powders, but it’s also got brush holders and a zippered pouch for extra storage.

13

Best Canvas Toiletry Bag

Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Cosmetic Bag

You can’t really go wrong with this canvas toiletry bag from Herschel. It’s got room for your basics (think: makeup and skincare), exterior storage for odd ends (like hair ties or clips), and a soft, non-bulky fabric that’s great for traveling.

14

Best Durable Toiletry Bag

Fjällräven Kånken Toiletry Case

If you’re in need of something straightforward and durable, you’ll love this option from Fjällräven. It’s a great size for weekend trips (think: whenever you’re packing travel-sized products), and the thick nylon fabric means you don’t have to worry about f * cking it up (which, uh, score).

fifteen

Best Toiletry Bag Pouch

Urban Outfitters PVC Cosmetic Pouch urbanoutfitters.com

$ 10.00

While this pick isn’t technically a toiletry bag, it’s a great option for storing makeup, skincare, or a bit of both. The plastic material is super easy to clean (no need to worry about spillage or stains), and the buttons keep everything nice and secure.

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below