15 Best Sweet Wines 2021 – Best Sweet Wine Options for Summer

Jamie GrillGetty Images

I’m sure there are people out there who disagree, but I truly believe there’s nothing more delicious in this world than a glass of some sweet wine on a hot day. Sure, the dry, oaky wines may be better suited for the palettes of sommeliers and oenophiles (aka an actual wine connoisseur, yes the two are different), but what’s not to love about drinking something that tastes like a dessert? Please refrain from answering if you’re one of those “savory >> sweet” people …

When you’re lounging on the beach in the grueling heat or hosting a summer BBQ, you won’t find yourself craving a chardonnay! You’ll want the sweet, refreshing taste of chilled rosé or a delish Moscato. Speaking of beaches, we think the second option on this list will be your new go-to for the next couple of months. And may I also suggest taking some of the canned options to the park with you the next time you play hooky?



Whether you’re into drinking sweet wines year-round or are firmly a summer-only sugary human, you’ll find the best sweet wines cash can buy below. Read (and drink!) On!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this adorbs hybrid drink

Roseade Cans Roseade Cans roseadeusa.com

$ 14.99

Why have I not been drinking this my whole life ?? Rosé + lemonade = a true match made in heaven. You’ll soon find yourself ditching the spiked seltzers. (Yup, I said it!)

two

this celebrity sparkling option

Sparkling Rosé Avaline drinkavaline.com

$ 25.00

The brand behind this gorge sparkling rosé is completely organic, promises zero wine headaches, and was founded by Cameron Diaz and her bestie Katherine Power.

3

this semi-sweet-but-still-sweet bottle

GD Vajra Moscato D’Asti S’Asti Vajra drizly.com

$ 24.19

A moscato that will change the mind of even the most stubborn sweet wine haters! It’s a little drier than the rest of this list, but mix it with some fruit and seltzer to make a delish cocktail for the ultimate summer drink.

4

this fahncy red

Six Grapes Porto Grahams drizly.com

$ 23.47

When you’re ready to graduate from Franzia boxed red (ILY FOREVER), pick up this sophisticated port. It has notes of cinnamon that make it perfect for literally any season.

5

this delicate pinot

Pinot Grigio Ecco Domani Barrel Room

$ 11.99

This fruit-forward pinot grigio is perfect for your summer dinner parties. V affordable, sweet, light, and pairs well with … pretty much anything? Sign me up.

6

this handy option

She Can Rosé McBride Sisters drizly.com

$ 7.99

Your next beach day needs this yummy sweet sip. On top of the A + rosé inside, imagine how cute this flower-decorated can will look in your Insta pics.

7

this pretty rosé

Summer In A Bottle Wolffer Estate drizly.com

$ 26.99

Yes, the name of this bottle says it all, but I don’t blame you if you keep it in rotation through the fall and winter too. It’s that good, thanks to the melony taste.

8

this fruity option

Bleeding

[ yellow tail ]

drizly.com

$ 10.99

You don’t need to spend all day making a pitcher of sangria. This delicious bottle does all the work. Add some orange slices and your friends will think you made this yourself.

9

this pink pinot grigio

Pinot Grigio Ramato 2019 Sun Goddess by Mary J Blige wine.com

$ 19.99

ICYMI, pink pinot grigio is a thing! A perfect pick for when you want something slightly on the dry side and don’t fully want to commit to rosé. Oh, and it’s made by none other than Mary J Blige.

10

this bubbly option

Rose Stuyvesant Champagne stuyvesantchampagne.com

$ 66.95

All your toast-worthy moments will be even sweeter when you get this pink champagne flowing thanks to the notes of raspberry.

eleven

this personal-size bottle

Usual Rosé Usual Wines usualwines.com

$ 80.00

It can be tough to measure out the perfect amount, but this rosé comes in a small bottle that equals one glass. Ideal for any picnics or BYOB parties where you reallyyyyy don’t want to share.

12

this cute can

Oregon Rosé dear mom vivino.com

$ 16.99

You can think of this canned beverage as the grown-up version of popsicles. No seriously! There’s a slight watermelon sorbet taste to it and if that doesn’t sell you on it I don’t know what will.

13

this peachy one

Harvest Select Sweet Riesling Chateau Ste. Michelle wine.com

$ 10.99

This Riesling has notes of the ripest peaches you could possibly buy at a farm stand and tastes just as delightful as the fruit itself. A true win for anyone who loves happiness.

14

this dessert wine

Moscato d ‘Asti White Wine Cupcake Vineyards drizly.com

$ 12.41

You haven’t really enjoyed moscato until you’ve had this one from Cupcake. It’s sweeter than the actual dessert and, IMO, tastes waaaaay better. Plus, it’s booze!

fifteen

this popular rosé

Rosé Whispering Angel drizly.com

$ 22.99

There’s a reason why this one’s a best seller: Like a lot of other rosés, it’s not overwhelmingly sweet but still satisfies every sugary craving. You’ll never catch me at a dinner party without it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below