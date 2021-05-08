15 Best Summer Songs of 2021

The energy leading up to this summer is high. People are getting vaccinated (hello, small, unmasked hangs with other fully vaxxed folks!). Cities plan to fully reopen if they haven’t already. Things are LOOKING UP. So you need a summer playlist that tops all of the ones before it. The good news is plenty of absolute bops have been released over the past few months that will hit even harder when temperatures rise — and there are surely more on the way. So dust off your Insta-worthy ‘fits, try to remember how social interaction works, and let these songs set the tone for an incredible summer … compared to the last, at least!

1 “Deja Vu,” by Olivia Rodrigo

I mean… could you ask for a better summer song? It exudes major warm weather vibes, like driving along the coast in a convertible with the top down, eating ice cream, calling out your ex — the usual festivities!

2 “Kiss Me More,” by Doja Cat feat. SZA

Vaxx girl summer, horny humanity season — whatever you want to call it, it’s coming in hot with a lot of pent-up energy that’s best captured in this song.

3 “Peaches,” by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

No summer soundtrack is complete without a touch of J-Biebs. Of course, this song from his recent album has all of the hot weather essentials: fruit, travel, and love.

4 “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” by Lil Nas X

After everything that’s happened over the past year, it’s clear there’s no time to waste not being 100 percent yourself. We’ll let Lil Nas X lead the way on this one!

5 “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version From the Vault), ”by Taylor Swift

Once again, Taylor Swift has delivered. Anyone heading into this summer with a broken heart needs to simply scream-sing this hit a few hundred times to feel better.

6 “Cover Me In Sunshine,” by P! Nk and Willow Sage Hart

Not only is this song and music video featuring P! Nk and her oldest daughter Willow Sage Hart insanely cute, but it’ll make you want to, well, be covered in sunshine.

7 “Best Friend,” by Saweetie feat. Doja cat

Let this song be the anthem to all of the reunions you have with your besties this summer.

8 “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend,” Demi Lovato feat. Saweetie

And if that’s not enough to keep the vibes up, this bop sure will. You can never, ever listen to too many friend-appreciation songs. Period.

9 “Beautiful Mistakes,” by Maroon 5 feat. Megan Thee Stallion

This is the collab we didn’t know we needed. And ICYMI, the music vid is super colorful, a bit trippy, and has a video game-like essence that makes for a nice little escape from reality.

10 “Save Your Tears (Remix),” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande each have soothing voices alone, but when paired together? They’re even more iconic. Oh, and when the weather is nice outside and you’re feeling down? Save your tears for another day, okay?

11 “Vibez,” by Zayn

Zayn’s sultry track will likely pop into your head every time you see a hot stranger on the street or when you haven’t seen your significant other in a min and want to be with them ASAP.

12 “Starstruck,” by Years & Years

If your crush has you completely starstruck, consider confessing your love through this high-energy song that’ll leave them extremely flattered, at the very least.

13 “Waves of Blue,” by Majid Jordan

When you wake up and want to enhance your mood with light, chill vibes, rely on this song. It’ll make you feel like you’re “riding the tide in the sky so alive.”

14 “Glad You Exist,” by Dan + Shay

This will be the song you sing to every friend, acquaintance, and even stranger you come across because you’re merely thrilled that seeing and interacting with people is a thing again.

15 “Internet Killed The Rockstar,” by MOD SUN

Trying to live out your best pop-punk summer this year? While you prep your plaid skater skirt and leather jacket, listen to the title track of MOD SUN’s latest album … and then listen to the whole thing while you’re at it!

Kelly Allen Kelly Allen is the editorial assistant for Delish & House Beautiful, where she covers a whole range of news including food, lifestyle, and travel.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io