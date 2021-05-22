15 Best Summer Jackets – Lightweight Jackets Summer 2020

Daniel ZuchnikGetty Images

Ahh, yes, those blistering hot summer days are arriving soon, and I bet you’re ready to whip out all of those sleeveless dresses and halter tops in the back of your closest. But the consistently warm weather during June and July also means air conditioners will be blasting at full speed indoors, so grabbing a good lightweight jacket is a must to keep the goosebumps from popping up all over our arms. Also, it’ll come in handy for those chilly summer nights when you’re out after the sun goes down.

Switch up your typical hoodie and sweatshirt situation for a trendy cardigan or wrap up in a leather jacket on the weekends. Don’t forget about classic denim, zip-up, and moto jackets that’ll keep you at just the right temperature whether you’re inside or out.

To cover you up so you can look cute this season, we’ve gathered 15 of the best lightweight summer jackets, below.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

This classic denim style

Original Trucker Jacket

Levi’s amazon.com

A timeless medium-wash jean jacket is a closet staple. That’s why you’ve gotta have at least one of these Levi’s trucker styles in your closet.

two

This white denim option

Classic White Denim Jacket American Eagle ae.com

$ 59.95

If you’re tired of your typical blue jean jacket, opt for a bright white one. It looks just as cute with jeans as it does with your fave floral dress, and because it’s a neutral, you can wear it with practically any other hue.

3

This shirt jacket

Calista Shacket NICHOLAS revolve.com $ 295.00

$ 207.00 (30% off)

This pink shacket is perfect for the days when it starts out at 80 degrees, but when you’re freezing by the time the sun goes down.

4

This biker jacket

Vegan leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC amazon.com

$ 81.02

This is one of those pieces that works for any and all seasons depending on how you style it. Wear it open with a band tee, black shorts, and matching ankle boots for an edgier summer vibe.

5

This colorblock pullover

City Girl Track Pullover Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 128.00

Summer doesn’t always mean it’s sunny outside! So if the clouds are looking gray, opt for a colorblock pullover that still looks cute whether you’re going to work out or to lunch with friends.

6

This trench coat

Two-Tone Trench Good American goodamerican.com

$ 179.00

This cozy two-tone trench will keep you warm through any chilly night this summer.

7

This classic blazer

The Kyra Blazer Lioness amazon.com

$ 62.30

A patterned blazer looks amazing with denim. If you want to dress it down, pair it with distressed shorts and sneakers. The oversized silhouette also allows for more airflow in warmer summer temps.

8

This oversized bomber

Beige Ebomb Jacket Daily Paper dailypaperclothing.com

€ 220.00

This roomy neutral jacket is the perfect contrast to your mini skirt this summer.

9

This cropped silhouette

Vika Jacket Shrunken Denim DL1961 dl1961.com

$ 169.00

A shorter style will look killer with all those high-waisted shorts you have, and you won’t feel like you’re drowning in too much fabric. This striped one will look great over any beach ‘fit.

10

this embroidered one

The Mountain Drifter Jacket – Not That High Mother motherdenim.com

$ 375.00

Colorful embroidery takes a simple denim jacket to the next level. How cute are the mushroom and snail motifs on this Mother one?

eleven

This pastel moto jacket

Faux Leather Contemporary Asymmetrical Motorcycle Jacket

If you don’t want to go for the full edgy leather look, try a soft pastel like this one from Levi’s.

12

This oversized blazer

Joey Oversized Blazer Sand

An oversized blazer will be your new fave jacket; wear it as a mini dress or with a pair of jeans.

13

this dressy one

Marisa Jacket

A silky jacket is great to throw on for dressier occasions on a summer night, like this pretty blue style with a chic belted waist.

14

This cute cardigan

Relaxed Cardigan in Butterfly knit Daisy Street Plus asos.com

£ 24.99

Step up your cardi game with this lilac knit featuring lil butterflies. Wear it as a layering piece, or as a shirt on its own with a bralette underneath.

fifteen

This functional jacket

212 JACKET Sammy B Designs sammybdesigns.com

$ 220.00

Wear this lightweight jacket with the matching skirt for a cute and easygoing outfit.

Lauren Adhav Associate Fashion Editor I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and write about any and all trends, major celeb fashion moments, and why wide-leg jeans are basically the best.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below